Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and RFK Jr. Share McDonald’s Meal Amid Acquisition Rumors
Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and RFK Jr.'s viral photo sparks humor online, fueling speculation amid ongoing McDonald’s acquisition rumors. READ
Amid swirling rumors about Elon Musk buying McDonald’s, a recent photo showing Musk, President Donald Trump, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eating McDonald’s on a plane has added fuel to the speculation. The image, shared by journalist Jon Sopel on social media, captures the three high-profile figures enjoying McDonald’s meals alongside Coca-Cola cans during what appears to be an informal gathering.
The photo quickly went viral, igniting online chatter about Musk's alleged interest in acquiring the fast-food giant. For weeks, social media posts have claimed that Musk plans to buy McDonald’s, though neither Musk nor the company has made any official statements confirming such a deal. The billionaire entrepreneur previously joked in 2022 about eating a Happy Meal on TV if McDonald’s accepted Dogecoin, but there has been no credible evidence linking him to any acquisition plans.
Adding to this, Musk has recently joined the Trump administration as co-leader of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Trump announced Musk’s appointment alongside biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, stating the department’s focus would be on reducing government waste and streamlining federal agencies. Musk, true to form, humorously commented on the role, saying, “Unlike you, neither of us are being paid, so it is very efficient indeed,” reported Business Times.
Social media users had mixed and often humorous reactions to the viral photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump, RFK Jr., and Donald Trump Jr. on a plane. One user joked, “Elon spending more time with Trump’s family than he spends with his own family."
The presence of RFK Jr. in the photo has also sparked discussions about his continued alliance with Trump, with some viewing the meal as a symbolic show of unity. However, the gathering appears to be informal, with no official statements released about its purpose.
While Musk’s fast-food photo moment has captivated the internet, the rumors of him buying McDonald’s remain unsubstantiated. As for his role in the Trump administration and his influence on policy, it is clear that Musk continues to make headlines in both business and politics.
