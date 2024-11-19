Kim Kardashian Is Impressed By Her New 'Friend,’ A Tesla Robot: 'You Know How To Do That?'

Kim Kardashian introduced to the world her new robot bestie. On Monday, November 18, the head of SKIMS posted a video having fun with a brand new Tesla robot on X, formerly Twitter. In her own words, she expressed, "Meet my new friend.”

In the video, the audience saw Kardashian, 44, activating the Tesla Gen 2 humanoid robot, asking in what form she can send a heart to the viewers and if this robot can create hand gestures. She asked her new friend, "Can you do this? I love you?" while extending her hand to form half the heart.

After the simulation successfully passed the action and the robot completed her heart, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was left impressed and pleasantly surprised as the robot turned out to do this movement perfectly. She exclaimed, "You know how to do that?"

Later in the video, she asked the white Tesla robot for suggestions as to what activities the duo should do together, only to see a 'running' gesture followed by a 'Hawaiian' dancing gesture played out by it. Kardashian continued to play with the robot in an Instagram Story, this time kissing it and playing the game of Rock, Paper and Scissors. She said, "You're so cute!" when the robot blew her a kiss.

By 2026, Tesla's humanoid robot named Optimus is projected to be fully produced, with possible early distribution commencing next year. The anticipated price range of the robot is 20,000 to 30,000 USD upon its release.

"We expect to have several thousand Optimus robots produced and doing useful things by the end of next year in the Tesla factories," Elon Musk, the billionaire and CEO of Tesla, said in July 2023 during an earnings call.

Advertisement

The American Horror Story actress mentioned other Tesla developments in her Instagram Stories, such as the second robot in gold and gold, the Cybercab, which is yet to be officially launched. It is not known whether these items are for personal use or whether they are meant to be for test runs for Kim Kardashian, who owns a Tesla Cybertruck herself.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Wants Monsters' Menendez Brothers Out of Jail; Calls Them 'Kind, Honest, And Intelligent Men'