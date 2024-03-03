Angela Bassett Recalls Filming Violent Scenes For 1993 Tina Turner Biopic, Says It Was 'Emotionally Draining'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Angela Bassett, renowned for her captivating performances, has recently opened up about the challenging experience of filming violent scenes for the iconic 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, where she portrayed the legendary Tina Turner. Bassett's portrayal of Turner was both physically and emotionally demanding, as she delved into the tragic aspects of Turner's tumultuous life.

Angela Bassett on the emotional toll of filming What's Love Got to Do with It

In a candid revelation, Angela Bassett, now 65, shared the emotional toll of embodying Tina Turner's character, particularly during the portrayal of harrowing scenes involving domestic violence. Bassett emphasized that these scenes were not merely acts of performance but deeply immersive experiences that resonated with her spirit. She stated, as retrieved via PEOPLE , “It's not playtime or acting. You assess a part of your spirit in the portrayal when you really connect.”

Recalling those days as her early days on set, Bassett shared, “I was a newbie on the scene, I don't have so much influence or say. But I had an advocate who would join me by my side and we would say, in a firm and delicate way, 'We got it.'" Bassett vividly remembers the anguish of filming a scene where Ike violently assaults Tina, pushing her against a fish tank and subjecting her to rape. The gravity of portraying such violence, particularly the act of rape, deeply affected Bassett, leaving her emotionally drained and profoundly impacted by the weight of the narrative.

“To portray the particular violence of rape was just emotionally draining and would be for anyone, Bassett added. In another distressing scene, where Ike violently knocks Tina over the back of a couch, Bassett's raw emotions overflowed, leading her to cry incessantly for 16 hours. “I literally wailed, and cried for 16 hours, whether I was on-screen or off-screen for my costars. I probably wouldn't do that today. But during that time we were just so committed through the fire,” she recalled.

Angela Bassett on her Oscar-nominated role of Tina Turner

Despite the immense challenges posed by the filming process, What's Love Got to Do with It proved to be a pivotal moment in Angela Bassett's career. The film garnered critical acclaim, earning Bassett her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her remarkable portrayal of Tina Turner.

Reflecting on the significance of the film, Bassett acknowledges it as a transformative milestone in her life and career. She recognized the potential of the project to reshape her trajectory in the industry, paving the way for future opportunities and accolades. As per the film was "a real watershed moment in my life. And I knew in the making of it that it had the possibility of changing my life and it could change the trajectory of my career."

In conclusion, Angela Bassett's portrayal of Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It stands as a testament to her immense talent and dedication to her craft. Through her candid revelations about the emotional challenges of filming, Bassett offers a glimpse into the depth and complexity of her artistic pursuit.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

