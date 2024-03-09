A Supreme Disappointment': Angela Bassett Weighs In On 2023 Oscars Loss, Saying She Wanted To 'Handle It Very Well'

It was a huge disappointment for Angela Bassett last year at the Oscars 2023. And now, the actress went on to lighten her heart as she spoke of Oscar’s loss in 2023. During her recent interview, she opened up about how she felt upon not hearing her name and how she got over it.

She isn't just strong with her performances, but also with her will and choices. And that’s how she moved ahead of last year’s Oscar loss.

Angela Bassett about the 2023 Oscars

Last year, we saw monumental movies being nominated for the Academy Awards. With Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Whale, All Quite On The Western Front, and more, the decision to choose one certainly would have been tough.

Moreover, Angela Bassett made history by becoming the first actor to land an Oscar nomination for a role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. This was the second time she had been nominated for an Oscar. The first time was for her performance in What’s Love Got to Do with It.

However, Jamie Lee Curtis was the one to win the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2023.

While speaking her heart out during her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for OWN, the Waiting to Exhale actress expressed her disappointment, calling it natural and “human.”

“It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed, and I handled it like a human being,” stated Bassett.

She further continued, “I thought I handled it very well, also. And that was my intention, to handle it very well.”

In her brave words, the Olympus Has Fallen actress said, “There are going to be these moments of disappointment that they’re going to experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them?”

Further adding, “So, we’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party anyway.”

Angela Bassett's 2023 Oscars nomination

Hearing her side, even Winfrey remembered the moment from the 2023 Oscars and said, “We’re all in our pajamas, watching you on Oscar night... 30 years after you were nominated for What’s Love Got to Do with It, but didn’t win. So I just knew your name was going to be called, and then when they didn’t, I was beside myself.”

The host, while supporting her, stated, “People are saying your disappointment showed, but I thought you handled it really well.”

The Otherhood actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. It was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda.

Angela Bassett had recently received an honorary Oscar at the Governor Awards. And as per the Malcolm X actress, she had “worked hard to get” to that stage. She gave a fabulous speech upon winning this award, to which Winfrey remarked that her words would be remembered forever.

