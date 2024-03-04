Courtney B. Vance Reveals One Rule Angela Bassett And He Followed While Raising Kids; Find Out Here

The empty nest syndrome is real. The feeling of kids leaving home and going away is surreal as they step into a new phase of life and experience adulthood. Courtney B. Vance and his wife Angela Bassett sent their twins Bronwyn and Slater to college as they turned 18. The couple gave the one golden rule to follow for a successful and smooth parenting journey. What was their advice? Read on to find out.

What did Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett advise the parents-to-be?

Juggling a career and parenting can be hard. 63-year-old Vance revealed that after their fraternal twin daughters Bronwyn Golden and son Slater Josiah were born in 2006, the couple has only looked for stability and consistency. For the same reason, Vance or his 65-year-old wife Bassett made a pact that one parent would be at home at all times. This was for their family.

While discussing work travel and other commitments, the couple mentioned, "Our mantra was, 'Somebody's going to be home.' We're never going to have both of us gone at the same time and the nanny raising the children.”

The Law and Order actor also adds, "My job has afforded me the opportunity to be able to get back every other day, every two, three days, no longer than a week.” Bassett also had a challenging career especially when she left home to shoot for 9-1-1, because of the success of the show she had to go early morning and return late at night, sometimes.

Bassett revealed to People, “I feel a little guilt in that, but also I hope that what will come out of that is that [my kids] see a mama, a woman, a Black woman achieving her dreams, having success. They’ll see that hard work pays off. And they’ll be about that life for themselves.”

How are Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett embracing their empty nest?

After being available for their twins, it's finally time to say goodbye and embrace a new normal. The couple of 27 years is now left alone. Vance reflects, "Our life has been getting ready for this.” The Heist 88 actor also adds, "It's another transition. We've went down the baby aisle, now we've got to go down the empty nest aisle and get used to them not being here.”

