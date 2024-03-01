Angela Bassett Opens Up About THIS Heartfelt Moment With Chadwick Boseman On Black Panther Set; See Here

Angela Bassett opened up about a heartfelt moment she shared with the late Chadwick Boseman on the sets of Black Panther. Bassett played the role of Queen Ramonda, while Boseman portrayed the characters of T'Challa and Black Panther. In conversation with People Magazine, the Waiting To Exhale actress shared that it was a "beautiful, full circle moment" during her last days on the sets with Boseman.

A Wholesome Moment Between Angela Bassett And Chadwick Boseman

In the interview with the magazine, Bassett revealed, "That was my last day of shooting, and we were at the falls in Warrior Falls. I had finished my assignment, and Chadwick came and hugged me. And I just hugged him and just embraced him." Bassett added, "And, of course, it was a glorious set filled with splendid beauty, people, music, and pride."

She continued, "To see the work that he was doing and to have come to know, every day, the human being that he was - sometimes you don't have to say much, but you can just look into one another's eyes and convey all that you mean and all that you hope."

Recalling the untimely death of the actor, Bassett said, "You don't know what the future brings. And, of course, it was something very different than what anyone could have imagined."

She said, "To have come to know this young man who was a student when I got an honorary degree at Howard; he was my escort. It was a full circle moment to come, and now the great opportunity I had to portray his mother."

Angela Bassett's Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Angela Bassett honored Boseman at the Golden Globes in 2023. During her emotional speech, the actress shared, "We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned. We loved. We healed. And we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership, and love looks like beyond, behind in front of the camera."

Chadwick Boseman took his last breath on August 28, 2020, after battling with colon cancer.

