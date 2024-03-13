All About Angela Bassett's Kids As The Actress Jokes She Might Need Therapy After Her Twins Leave For College

Speaking with ET after the 9-1-1 Los Angeles premiere, the 65-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, are preparing for a significant shift in their lifestyle as their 18-year-old twins, Slater and Bronwyn, are set to start college. The celebrity said, "Oh, I'm feeling despondent about it. I'm excited for them; I'm sad for me."

Bassett revealed that she's had to get ready to let her older children go out and find themselves in the world, but she also mentioned that she intends to rely on help during the adjustment. She said, "I might have to go to therapy." On January 27, 2006, Bassett and her spouse welcomed their 18-year-old Slater Josiah Vance and his brother Bronwyn Golden Vance into their family through a surrogate after seven years of IVF.

Bronwyn Golden Vance

On January 27, 2006, Bassett and Vance's daughter Bronwyn was born through surrogacy. Bronwyn frequently mimicked her mother's actions when she was younger, particularly when disciplining her brother, Slater. "I'm just speaking from my experience, but my daughter, from the time she was a little one, was always sort of looking to me for the example of what to do and how to be," Bassett stated to Vulture in 2019. "Slater, put that down. If I told her brother something like that, I have twins. Don't stand on that, Slater. She would be my miniature version. She would tell him to set something down. If he did it, don't stand on that, Slater! She was my tiny replica."

Bronwyn and her brother developed a passion for music as they grew older. While walking the 2021 Golden Globes red carpet, she told E!, "They both play the piano and rap and play guitar, so they have a little musical interest that I drill into them, that I insist upon!"

The actress also mentioned how much Bronwyn and Slater loved her animated movie Soul from 2020. "But I thought maybe they wouldn't get into it because it's jazz, but surprisingly, they loved it," she said. "They got a lot of the themes and ideas from it and really appreciated it." Bronwyn has also demonstrated an undying desire to give back. Bronwyn started collecting money for the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in January 2022. In just seven weeks, the campaign earned almost $60,000, earning Bronwyn the title of Los Angeles Team Member of the Year for 2022.

Slater Josiah Vance

Slater was born on January 27, 2006, through surrogacy. While they are currently close, Slater and Bronwyn weren't always the greatest of friends when they were younger. Bassett claims that the children often fought and bickered with each other when they were younger. "My goodness, they fight." They ask me, "Mommy, are you happy?" all the time. In 2013, Bassett said to Access Hollywood, "Well, he asked me that. And I respond, 'Yeah, I'm satisfied if we are not fighting, punching, or arguing. However, they argue, strike, and fight every day!"

Slater yet continued to shield his sister whenever he could. "Her brother defends her in school, and she has a huge heart because she loves him. "'Don't you talk back to my sister!'" is his way of reaching out to her when she's having problems. Bassett continued, "But at home with mum, it's the safe place to act a fool." Slater started playing music when he was a teenager. Journey 2 Forever, his debut album, was released in 2021. Slater's achievement of releasing an EP named Holehearted the following year made both his parents proud. Vance said, "Folks, he's done it again," as the caption for an album track on Instagram. "A big congratulations to my son @slater.vance and his producer @wcab1_music for their second major production, Holehearted."

What's Love Got to Do With It, the groundbreaking 1993 film starring Bassett, was something neither of her children had watched, despite his love of music and her persistent "nudging" of them to do so. "Permit them to find it," Bassett informed PEOPLE. "Perhaps if their friends found out, I would be treated with more respect here! 'You don't know what I got up my sleeve,' I tell them.

