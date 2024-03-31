Why Did Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain Lose 2006 Best Picture Oscar? Here's What Director Thinks

Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee has finally taken a stance against ‘discrimination’ at the Oscars. The film Brokeback Mountain, which was set to win the Oscars, lost the bet against Crash in 2006. After giving some major groundbreaking hits like Life of Pi for Hollywood, Lee has opened up about ethnic discrimination at the most prestigious awards worldwide. What did the director say? Find out.

What did Ang Lee say about losing the 2006 Best Picture Oscar?

The Hulk director gave an interview to Indie Wire where he revealed why his film Brokeback Mountain never won Oscars 2006. The director revealed it was a “discrimination” against a gay love story. The 69-year-old revealed, “Back then, [‘Brokeback Mountain’] had a ceiling. We got a lot of support — up to that much,” and added, “It has that feeling. I wasn’t holding a grudge or anything. It’s just how they were.” The film did win three Oscars for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay for Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana. The Best Original Score was won by Gustavo Santaolalla.

How did Ang Lee feel when he got the Best Director Award?

Ang Lee recalled the moment when he won Best Director’s award. He said, “I got my award, which was [second to] last to the big one, and I was walking off the stage, they called me down, and said, stay here. That’s your mark. Everybody assumes you will win, so stay at that mark.” He also added, “Right next to the stage was the curtain. The next was Best Picture. Stay here, just stay here. I saw Jack Nicholson, his profile, he opened the envelope, and I go, ‘Oh my god, oh my god.’ It took like 10 seconds before he announced, and then he went, ‘Crash.’” He also went on to add, “In my upbringing, art wasn’t an option. Making movies was crazy.” Ang Lee also revealed, “We were outsiders in Taiwan, then outsiders in America, then go back to China, we’re outsiders. I always feel like an outsider. Repressed characters, I suppose, those stories attract me. ‘Brokeback Mountain’ is just so beautiful. You’ve read the short story. I have nothing in common with Wyoming gay cowboys. But why did I cry? It’s haunting. It’s just a beautiful story.” While the film did not get the Best Picture, the audience loved it. While we wait to see what is next on Ang Lee’s list, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

