Will Eric Bana Ever Reprise His Hulk Role? Actor Addresses Possibility Of Multiverse Return

Fans have been curious about the possibility of unexpected cameos by former Marvel characters from non-MCU films ever since the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse was introduced. One such figure is Eric Bana's Hulk from the Ang Lee-directed 2003 movie. Although Bana's portrayal of the Jade Giant did not earn positive reviews at the time, fans have been intrigued by the prospect of seeing his somber Banner compete with Mark Ruffalo's portrayal. Bana seemed skeptical about taking on the job again, though. Let's take a look at the actor's remarks in more detail and consider the possibility of a multiverse return.

Eric Bana's initial thoughts on returning

During a 2022 interview with Screen Rant , Eric Bana talked about the possibility of coming back to the role via the multiverse. The actor responded, "I don't know," when asked if he would think about playing Bruce Banner again. It was quite some time ago. "I don't think my version of the Hulk has any credibility anymore, even though it was a big movie," he further stated. Compared to how the movie was initially received, he saw that viewers now seemed more open to his interpretation of the role. Bana, too, voiced concerns about how well his portrayal would mesh with Mark Ruffalo's present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In another interview with Times of India , the 55-year-old actor further spoke on his skepticism. “The Marvel universe has evolved in a particular way since my film and I think that ship has probably sailed for my participation," he said. The Munich actor pointed out that fans may want to see the multiverse concept fulfilled but questioned whether there was an actual storytelling purpose for revisiting his version of the character after so many years. Bana also noted that at this stage of his career, he is more selective about the projects he takes up.

Advertisement

Has Eric Baba ruled out a cameo?

Eric Bana told Screen Rant that while he doubts landing a big part, he hasn't completely ruled out making a quick cameo: "Maybe I would consider it if they asked me to come in and do a little cameo or something. However, given how different my Hulk was from what they've done since, I don't think they're all that interested in going back and rehashing what I did.” This implies that should the chance present itself, the seasoned actor might be amenable to returning to the role in a restricted capacity.

Many people are eager to see Eric Bana's Hulk appear in the MCU. There have been speculative articles on Comicbook.com and The Direct regarding the possibility of his Hulk showing up in an upcoming multiverse-exploring event such as Avengers: Secret Wars. Longtime Hulk fans would be thrilled to see a brief cameo, even though a larger role is improbable. But as Bana said, it would depend on whether Marvel Studios felt that bringing back his version would serve any kind of narrative purpose.

ALSO READ: Must-Watch Guy Ritchie Movies: Rated From Best to Worst

Marvel's acknowledgement of past films

The fact that Marvel has recently been willing to accept older films that did not fit into the MCU narrative is one thing that gives fans optimism. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, for example, now features sequences from The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton. Comparably, Disney+'s one-shot web series 'Legends' has used references and snippets from non-MCU films like the two Blade flicks starring Wesley Snipes.

According to reports, if Bana were to make a comeback, Marvel might be able to alter the storyline of his portrayal of the character by using the multiverse, allowing the actor to reinvent the part. Although Eric Bana would not be enthusiastic about merely repeating the same interpretation, imaginative reimaginings are made possible by the multiverse these days. Furthermore, it is impossible to completely rule out Bana's Hulk making an appearance in a parallel universe as the MCU phase reaches new heights of spectacle and meta-storytelling.

ALSO READ: ‘Whenever I walked…’: When Mark Ruffalo shared his ‘humiliating’ experience of playing Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Advertisement

In conclusion, even though Eric Bana has voiced his reservations about playing Bruce Banner again after the Hulk movie from 2003, he hasn't completely ruled it out either. There's a chance his portrayal of the character may receive a quick cameo when the MCU's multiverse concept grows to include different dimensions. Getting along with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a possible crossover event is a fantastical situation as well. Additionally, the universe offers an excellent foundation for including Bana's Hulk as well, especially considering Marvel's openness to acknowledge earlier films like The Incredible Hulk. Only time will tell if the studios can find a way to bring back his Hulk Role.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Time Travel Movies of All Time