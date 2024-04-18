Why Did Jaime King File Emergency Request To Change Spousal And Child Support? Here's What Report Says

Jaime King has filed an emergency request to modify the spousal and child support agreement previously arranged with her ex-husband, Kyle Newman.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, obtained by PEOPLE on April 15, the 44-year-old Hart of Dixie actress claims she "lacks the ability to pay the support" and seeks to terminate the spousal support arrangement established in April 2022.

The request includes exhibits featuring social media posts showcasing Newman's wedding to musician Cyn (real name: Cynthia Nabozny) and evidence of his achievements as a filmmaker.

Legal Dispute Escalates Between Jaime King and Kyle Newman

In response to Jaime King's filing, Kyle Newman countered with his own claim, alleging that the actress has been non-compliant with the court's child and spousal support orders for more than a year.

Newman further asserted that King has refused to sign a judgment based on their divorce settlement and emphasized that she cannot rescind a court order as she purported to have done.

While representatives for King could not be reached for comment, Newman's attorney provided a statement to PEOPLE addressing the recent legal developments.

"The day trial in this matter was about to commence, Jaime and Kyle entered into a binding agreement resolving all outstanding issues in their divorce, including child and spousal support," the statement from Garry M. Gekht, Esq. read.

"The judge made thorough inquiry of the parties on the record to confirm that the written document accurately reflected their agreement, that they understood its terms and, being satisfied from his inquiry, adopted it as the Court's order."

Gekht continued, "The Court saw through Jaime's latest attempt at attempting to get orders by ambush on an emergency basis, agreed with Kyle's opposition that Jaime's request lacks merit, and denied her motion in full today."

Royal Rumble: Jaime King and Kyle Newman's Divorce Drama Takes Center Stage

Jaime King and Kyle Newman exchanged vows in 2007 at Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles. Their union brought forth two sons, James Knight, 10, and Leo Thames, 8.

However, in May 2020, after 13 years of marriage, King filed for divorce from Newman, 48. Alongside the divorce petition, King also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion regarding child custody and visitation.

As their divorce proceedings unfolded, the situation grew increasingly complex as King and Newman grappled over financial matters and custody arrangements for their children.

Court documents from April 2022, obtained by PEOPLE at the time, revealed that King was ordered by a judge to pay Newman $429 per month in child support and an additional 16 percent of any income surpassing $175,344 per year to be paid quarterly.

Furthermore, King was obligated to pay Newman $1,000 per month in spousal support, plus 10 percent of any income exceeding $175,344 per year, also to be paid quarterly. These payments were slated to continue until the death of either party or King's remarriage, as stipulated in the documents.

In addition to financial arrangements, the court papers outlined provisions for ongoing communication and shared responsibilities regarding their sons. According to the documents, King and Newman were mandated to "meet and confer" annually on January 15 to reassess their agreement and rectify any overpayments or underpayments from the previous year.

Regarding their children, the former couple was instructed to share the financial burden of extracurricular activities and unreimbursed medical expenses equally. Furthermore, they were required to maintain open communication should they decide to discontinue sharing the costs of their sons' private school tuition.

After a prolonged and contentious divorce process, the former couple, Jaime King and Kyle Newman, reached a settlement in September 2023.

Garry M. Gekht, Newman's lawyer, informed PEOPLE at the time, "Kyle and Jaime finally resolved all issues in their divorce yesterday, allowing them to concentrate on being the best parents and co-parents to their two boys. I know that the right thing happened for the children when I see both parents walk out of the courthouse together as friends, sharing an embrace before they part ways."

While the specifics of the agreement were not disclosed publicly, documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court of California in September and later obtained by Page Six confirmed that the exes' respective attorneys had come to a resolution.

King confirmed the agreement on Instagram at the time, saying, "We have come to a peaceful, loving and harmonious completion of our marriage. As parents, loving must prevail."

"The health and well-being of our children has always been our utmost priority. We look forward to co-parenting with grace and understanding. We respectfully ask for privacy for our children and our families at this time."

