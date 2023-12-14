Why did Jesy Nelson leave Little Mix? Exploring her controversial exit amid her recent track fueling feud rumors

English singer Jesy Nelson, one of the four members of popular girl band Little Mix moved on from her girl band in 2020 and went solo. Nelson. 32, opened up on her leaving the band and facing issues such as social media trolls.

Why did Jesy Nelson leave Little Mix?

Little Mix was one of the pioneer girls band and all three remaining members of the band were shocked when Jesy decided to quit. The whole saga attracted huge social media attention and sparked rumors of a feud between Jesy and the band members. The English singer after leaving the band had given mental health issues as her reasons for leaving the band. "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard, “ she had said.

Since Jesy departed from the band, her relationship with other band members has soared and she even blocked them on social media. Even Jesy's departure from the band was conveyed by her lawyer to the other three members which consisted of Leigh-Anne-Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards.

Talking about her struggles with mental health, Nelson reached the pinnacle of her woes which started with social media trolling. “ I know there are people who think I’ve let the other girls down, and that I’m so selfish, but I do think there comes a time in life when you do have to be selfish and look after yourself, and it was really affecting me mentally.”

In 2019 Jesy Nelson released a documentary titled “Odd One Out”

In 2019, Jesy released a documentary “Odd One Out” on BBC Three which showcased her struggles with body image and online bullying. Online trolling goes back to 2011, when Jesy won the X Factor with her band members. Earlier, selected solo, she was asked to perform in a band, eventually winning the show. The trolling soon started, and she was horrifically mocked for her appearance on the show.

“We just had to watch this amazing funny person become like a broken doll”, revealed her band member Thirlwall in the documentary “Odd One Out”. Nelson had revealed earlier, that trolling about her weight took a toll on her and there's a scene in Sweet Melody where she is absent because she had a panic attack. After that incident, she realized she just wanted to go home. Soon after that, she decided to quit the band and go solo.

Nelson’s solo project after breaking up with Little Mix

Since leaving her band Little Mix, Nelson has released two singles titled Boyz and Bad Things. The 2021 single Boyz included a feature from US rapper Nick Minaj peaked at number 4 on the UK Singles Chart even after garnering mixed reactions. Her next album Bad Things released in 2023 which focussed on the theme of domestic abuse.

Currently, the band Little Mix is on indefinite hiatus, allowing its members to pursue solo projects. The band still consists of three other members except Nelson.

