Why Did Josh Brolin Strip Down To His Underwear During SNL Monologue? Actor Says It's Like Taking 'Ice Bath'

Josh Brolin stepped up to host this week’s Saturday Night Live. The actor stripped down to his underwear on stage while comparing SNL to taking an ice-cold bath. After his cold bath joke, the Dune star started to unbutton his shirt and pants, while a crew member got him a tub filled with chilled water.

As the actor stepped into the ice tub, the in-studio audience emerged with cheers for Brolin. It was the Avengers: Infinity War actor’s third time at SNL, while he was accompanied by Ariana Grande, who appeared on the show as a musical guest. Grande performed two tracks from her new album.

Josh Brolin’s Excerpts From His Act

While addressing the audience at SNL, Brolin started his act by saying, “You know I’ve been doing cold plunges for 20 years, right? And the only thing I can compare this show to is that. I mean, hosting is like jumping into an ice bath.” While undressing on the stage, the actor said, “Scary, it’s exhilarating, your penis is in your stomach. So what you gotta do is just jump right in!”

As The Goonies star jumped into the tub, he shouted, “I am inevitable!"—the dialogue by Thanos, played by him in Avengers Infinity War and End Game.

Josh Brolin’s Monologue At SNL

During his monologue at the SNL on Saturday, Brolin remembered his time, when he previously took center stage in 2008 and 2012. In his comedy gig, the actor said, “I love being here. You know, it's been 12 years since I last hosted, and I've missed this place. I mean, so much has changed... not really, it's the same.”

He further added, “The first time I hosted was in 2008, and the musical guest was someone I'd never heard of before... Adele.” Brolin picked up his Dune co-star, Timothee Chalamet, where he wrote a poem for the actor. The words to the poem were, “Your face is etched by adolescence. Your cheekbones jut toward what are youth-laden eyes that slide down a prominent nose. And onto lips of a certain poetry.” The Deadpool 2 star continued, “I mean it’s weird yeah but, no, I don’t wanna sleep with [Chalamet]. I write poem’s about everyone I work with.”

Josh Brolin’s energy took the audience by surprise, while the episode had a surprise appearance of Scarlett Johansson.

