What Is The Dune Popcorn Bucket? Everything We Know About The Viral Movie Merch Amid Release Of Film's Sequel

Merchandise is an old and effective method to promote a movie. With the recent release of Dune: Part Two and its massive success, grossing $182.5 million globally, the movie didn't require any additional promotional activity. However, AMC still showed its support with the limited edition Dune popcorn bucket.

The bucket has become a topic of conversation on the internet and is going viral for peculiar reasons. What exactly does this bucket possess that has people going wild over it? Let's investigate.

Dune Popcorn Bucket by AMC

The internet was abuzz with the latest release of not just the movie but also its merch—the Dune popcorn bucket. It is being hailed as unique in numerous ways and has garnered millions of views across social media platforms.

To be precise, the AMC popcorn bucket resembles the sandworm featured in the movie. Also known as the Shai-Hulud of the planet Arrakis, the popcorn bucket looks like the mouth of the creature, with millions of teeth.

The experience of retrieving the snack from it could be bizarre, as fans have to put their hand into the mouth of the bucket, or in this case, the mouth of the worm. One can feel the plastic teeth of the monstrous worm on their hand while they enjoy the movie, giving them a tingly sensation.

Meanwhile, the bucket garnered so much attention that it became the subject of an SNL skit. Moreover, the viral popcorn bucket was even mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the popular American late-night talk show.

What Does the Cast of Dune Have to Say About the Dune Popcorn Bucket?

During a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, the stars of Dune: Part Two seemed a bit disturbed and grossed out while taking a look at it.

"It pulls the popcorn out of your hand," Zendaya, who plays the role of Chani stated during the interview. Similarly, Josh Brolin while looking at the bucket seemed creeped out and refused to use it.

"I'm not sticking my hand in there," said the actor who plays Gurney Halleck in both Dune: Part One and Dune Part Two.

Speaking of Dune merch, this is not the first official merchandise for the Dune franchise. David Lynch's version had its very own sandworm action figure, which can still be bought on eBay today. Similarly, a Dune lunchbox is available on Etsy.

Dune: Part Two has been gaining immense popularity since its release. The movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and many other talented actors, including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin.

