Arjit Taneja, known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya continues to entertain the audience with his new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Sriti Jha. The actor remains active on social media and shares updates about his personal and professional life.

Arjit has recently shared posters of the upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi to express his excitement about being part of the much-anticipated movie.

Arjit Taneja shares Mr & Mrs Mahi’s posters expressing his joy and excitement

The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor took to his Instagram and shared two posters of the film, Mr & Mrs Mahi with a sweet note. Expressing his joy and gratitude, he wrote, “Happy to be a small part of this film with a BIG BIG heart. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @rajkummar_rao @janhvikapoor @sharanssharma @mehrotranikhil @somenmishra @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @sonymusicindia.”

Fan reactions

Arjit's announcement sent waves of excitement among fans and celebrities alike. His friends and television stars such as Karan Wahi, Sriti Jha, Charu Mehra, Supriya Shukla, Tushar Khanna and more reacted to his post. Sriti Jha, his close friend and co-star wrote, "Apna to tu hi hai biggest. (You are the biggest for me)."

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their joy. A fan wrote, “Congrats @arjitaneja Can’t wait to see you on the big screen.” Another fan commented, “What incredible news is this! Wow, So happy and congrats .. can’t wait to see you shine on May 31 @arjitaneja salute to you star .. best of luck!”

About Mr & Mrs Mahi team

The Mr & Mrs Mahi team shared the latest posters of their upcoming movie across their social media platforms. In one poster, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were seen in Indian jerseys, standing side by side with big smiles and the Indian flag painted on their faces. The second poster featured the pair cheering in the stands of a cricket stadium. The tagline for these posters was, "An imperfectly perfect partnership."

More about Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja made his debut in the entertainment industry through MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Box Cricket League. Subsequently, he appeared in various television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Colors TV's Bahu Begum, Naagin 5 & Naagin 6, Dangal TV's Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and Banni Chow Home Delivery. He also made an appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Arjit had a cameo alongside Sriti Jha in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. In 2023, he showcased his adventurous side by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Currently, he plays the role of Virat in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

