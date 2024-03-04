'That's Gotten Out Of Control': Josh Brolin Addresses Bizarre Timothee Chalamet 'Make Out' Rumors After Viral Dune: Part Two Poems

In a recent interview, Josh Brolin, the 56-year-old star, had the opportunity to address all the buzz surrounding his rumored interest in actor Timothée Chalamet. Amidst the recent surge of gossip, it was discovered that the Sicario actor possesses a talent beyond his on-screen performances - he is a great poet.

Let's get to know what he had to say about all those demeaning rumors, before the release of Dune: Part Two.

Josh Brolin About Rumors Involving Timothée Chalamet

During his recent interview on Good Morning America, Josh Brolin shared his thoughts on what people were saying online. After some on-set photos and his poetic musings, rumors started swirling that Brolin had a desire to "make out" with Timothée Chalamet.

While addressing these rumors, the Gangster Squad actor said, “Yeah... you know, that's gotten out of control. You know what, when you're an older actor, okay, and you're looking at new, great younger talent, I get excited.”

Brolin further expressed, “So you're sitting there and you see Florence Pugh, or you're seeing Zendaya, or you're seeing Timothée, and I get excited. Especially people who work hard.”

“So I'm sitting there writing and I don't have a scene that day, and I'm writing these nice things and then the internet grabs a hold of it and thinks I want to make out with Timothée or whatever,” the MCU actor stated while talking about how his poems have been interpreted.

Advertisement

Similarly, while talking with Vulture, the Men In Black 3 actor stated, “I love that there’s a poem that they exploited into the idea that I wanted to sleep with Timothée.”

How did the Rumors about Josh Brolin and Timothée Chalamet begin?

All of this gossip began following the release of Dune: Exposures, a collection of on-set photos taken by Director of Photography Greig Fraser. This behind-the-scenes book also showcases the poems written by Brolin during the filming of Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two.

Within the works of Brolin in Dune: Exposures, one excerpt addressed Chalamet that read, “The way you hold my gaze makes me fear my own age. Because something in me tells me you are going to offer me something and, for now, I’m not sure it’s going to be something I want anymore.”

The same encouraged the talks on the internet following which Josh Brolin stated, “It makes no sense. It says more about them than it does about me,” during an episode of Good Morning America.

ALSO READ: What Advice Did Steven Spielberg Give Josh Brolin While Filming The Goonies? Actor Reveals