What Advice Did Steven Spielberg Give Josh Brolin While Filming The Goonies? Actor Reveals

Josh Brolin shares his experience in filming The Goonies, a 1985 adventure film, with Steven Spielberg. Brolin played a character searching for treasure in the shipwreck. He has since starred in various films, including Milk, No Country For Old Men, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Dune. As Brolin returns as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part 2, he discussed his early roles with GQ.

Josh Brolin recalls Steven Spielberg 's advise

Josh Brolin revealed that while exploring potential symbolism in The Goonies, Steven Spielberg encouraged him to "just act" and focus on capturing the moment, hoping it would motivate him to deliver his best performance.

Brolin said, "It was a really innocent and a really fun time, and I thought that's how movies were done and they weren't. I remember coming up to Spielberg at some point, 'cause I was reading Stanislavsky, and even though he didn't direct it, he was there pretty much every day and I said, 'Hey, like, don't you think these tunnels are like my mother's womb, and that, like, that I'm scratching to get out of the womb, and that I need to be born again?' But it's a different-whatever I said."

The Marvel star continued, "And he looked at me, and he goes, 'Just act.' And I was like, 'I know, but'- And he wasn't being rude, he was just like, 'Don't overcomplicate it. Just get in there, look around, listen to people, and just do your deal'."

In the 39 years since the Goonies' release, Brolin isn't the only one who became a celebrated star, several other members of the cast have also become hutstars. Sean Astin, known for his roles in Stranger Things and The Lord of the Rings, has become the heart of these projects. Corey Feldman, known for his roles in Stand by Me and The Lost Boys, has also gained popularity.

In 2022, Ke Huy Quan, known for his role as Data in The Goonies, gained recognition for his role in Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once. After a nineteen-year hiatus, Quan returned to acting after Crazy Rich Asians' 2018 success. His recent roles include Loki and Kung Fu Panda 4, showcasing his successful return to Hollywood.

What was the movie The Goonies about?

The Goonies is a 1985 American adventure comedy film directed by Richard Donner and co-produced by Chris Columbus. The film follows a group of kids in Astoria, Oregon, who save their homes from foreclosure by discovering an old treasure map. They embark on an adventure to uncover the fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a 17th-century pirate, but are pursued by a family of criminals who want the treasure for themselves. The film stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan.

The film was produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, and released by Warner Bros. theatrically on June 7, 1985, in the United States. The film grossed $125 million worldwide on a budget of $19 million and has since become a cult film. In 2017, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

The Goonies' story starts with a group of children in Astoria, Oregon, face foreclosure and decide to save their homes by finding a 1632 doubloon and an old treasure map leading to the treasure of pirate "One-Eyed Willy". They overpower and bind Mikey's older brother Brand, and make their way to an abandoned restaurant on the coast that coincides with the map. Andy, a cheerleader with a crush on him, and Stef, Andy's friend, join them in their quest.

The group discovers a derelict restaurant is a hideout for the Fratelli crime family, including Francis, Jake, and their mother. They follow a tunnel in the basement, but Chunk leaves to alert the police. The Fratellis imprison Chunk and their younger brother Sloth, who interrogate him. Chunk is left with Sloth, who he befriends. After Sloth frees both, Chunk calls the sheriff, who believes it's another tale. Chunk and Sloth follow the Fratellis' trail.

The Goonies navigate tunnels and Fratellis, eventually reaching Willy's pirate ship, The Inferno. They discover the ship is filled with treasure, but Mikey warns them not to take any on a scale in front of Willy's skeleton, as it is their tribute to him.

The Goonies plan to escape but are entrapped by the Fratellis, who strip them of their treasure. Chunk and Sloth distract them, allowing the Goonies to swim to safety. Brand saves Andy from drowning and they kiss. The Fratellis steal all treasure, including those on Willy's scales, triggering a booby trap and causing the cave to collapse. With Sloth's help, the Goonies and Fratellis barely escape.

The two groups emerge on Astoria's beach, where the Goonies reunite with their families and the police. The Fratellis are arrested, but Chunk prevents Sloth from also being taken; he invites Sloth to live with him, which Sloth accepts. Just as Mikey's father is about to sign the foreclosure papers, the Walshes' housekeeper Rosalita discovers that Mikey's marble bag is filled with gems he took from the ship that had not been seized by the Fratellis. Mikey's father triumphantly rips up the papers, declaring that they have enough money to negate the foreclosure.

As the Goonies are recounting their adventure to the disbelieving press and police, everyone's attention is drawn to the Inferno, having broken free of the grotto, sailing off majestically on its own in the distance.

