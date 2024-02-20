Will Josh Brolin Reprise His 'Villain' Role In Deadpool & Wolverine? Actor Reveals

Josh Brolin, a veteran of the MCU, has kept his cameo chances in Deadpool & Wolverine ambiguous. Theoretically, Brolin could appear as Cable or Thanos in the film, as Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his third big-screen adventure. This opens the door for Brolin's antagonistic character to enter the film.

Josh Brolin reveals if he will appear in Deadpool 3

In an interview with Collider while promoting his latest film, Dune: Part Two, Josh Brolin was asked if he was in the upcoming third Deadpool film, Deadpool & Wolverine, he joked, "No. I don't know. Because Ryan [Reynolds] doesn't like me? I don't know." After a bit of a pause, he added, "Maybe."

Brolin portrayed Cable in Deadpool 2, where Wade Wilson and a group of mutant rogues protect a young boy with mutant powers from a time-traveling cyborg. Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in the movie, which will also star Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebran.

In July 2023, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Jennifer Garner would reprise her role as the assassin Elektra in the film. She last played the part in a 2005 standalone film about the character.

The plot of the film is not yet known, but it follows Wolverine, who is "recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool," as per the official synopsis. Eventually, the pair will "team up to defeat a common enemy."

Jackman remained tight-lipped about the movie's plot in a 2022 PEOPLE interview. "I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," he said at the time. "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," he added.

The first teaser of the film premiered during the 2024 Super Bowl. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

Will Taylor Swift make a cameo in Deadpool 3?

Rumors about a potential Taylor Swift cameo in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film which is expected to feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, have been circulating among the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans.

Deadpool movies are no stranger to cameos. The 2018 sequel itself brought several cameos by welcoming Matt Damon, and Brad Pitt. As the Deadpool 3 premiere date inches closer, rumours of Taylor Swift's cameo appearance have been strengthened by this one Facebook post by Marvel.

The Marvel Facebook account has released a new poster on Thursday, 15 February for the upcoming film, which is expected to revive the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The teaser trailer of the film also suggests strong connections with the X-Men universe and the character's mature comedy outlook, further connecting the original Disney-fied Marvel universe.

The post shared recently was captioned "Besties. July 25' and came along with a picture of three friendship bracelets. While one is evidently for Deadpool and the other for Wolverine, the third is a reminder of the movie's release date.

Netizens who were mutual fans of the Marvel world and Taylor Swift picked up on the possible connections between this hint and Swift's The Eras Tour symbol. Swifties have often exchanged these bands during her ongoing world tour, especially with the imagery taking on a deeper meaning altogether when Travis Kelce presented Swift with a similar bracelet.

Marvel's Australian account shared the post referencing Taylor Swift, who is rumored to star as Dazzler in the upcoming film, despite the fact that Taylor Swift is completing her Australian tour. The connection between Taylor and the movie is deep, but neither Reynolds nor director Shawn Levy have confirmed or denied these claims.

