Why Did Nicole Scherzinger And Pussycat Dolls Founder Face 3-Year Legal Battle Over Canceled Tour? Find Out Amid Case Settlement

Nicole Scherzinger and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin finally settled their three-year legal battle over the pop group’s canceled reunion tour. On Friday, November 1, Scherzinger and Antin’s attorneys filed documents stating the “parties have reached a settlement in principle, subject to the execution of certain written agreements.”

The document further stated that the parties involved reached the resolution months ago but needed some time to “formalize the details.” In response to the filing, the court has ordered a hearing on January 28, 2025, to dismiss the case. The legal fiasco started in 2021 when Antin sued Scherzinger for allegedly refusing to participate in Pussycat Doll’s reunion tour unless the frontman would be given complete creative freedom and 75 percent profits.

The Buttons singer’s attorney titled the filing “meritless,” claiming that she had only asked for a contract renegotiation since the COVID-19 pandemic repeatedly delayed their tour. The band was meant to return with a new single, React.

However, in January 2022, Scherzinger confirmed that the band had been scrapped altogether. Her fellow bandmates Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta were “incredibly disappointed” by the announcement and claimed to have received the news through the Masked Singer judge’s Instagram post.

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy, and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision,” Scherzinger captioned her Instagram post. “I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID,” she added.

The drama intensified in August 2022 when Scherzinger filed a counter-complaint against Antin, alleging that the choreographer mismanaged the group’s finances. The latter blatantly denied the accusation. Nevertheless, in July, the pop star hinted that she was ready to move on.

Scherzinger — currently on Broadway on Sunset Boulevard tour —spoke her heart out to Daily Mail about the tour cancelation and band dissolution. “I love my Dolls. I love the Pussycat Dolls,” she said. She teased when asked about hope for another reunion, saying never say never.