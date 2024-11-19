Why Did Snoop Dogg Break Down in Tears On The Voice? Says, 'I'm So Torn Right Now Because...'

Snoop Dogg is surely a very strong man because he is not afraid to show his vulnerable side. The rapper shed tears during The Voice’s recent episode elimination, where two of the contestants had to bid adieu to the competition show.

Dogg was in charge of making this tough decision of which member to keep on the show out of the three on November 18, Monday’s episode. The three contestants were Torre Blake, Mikaela Ayira, and ChrisDeo.

The three individuals gave their everything during their performances, which explains why the Riders On The Storm rapper had a difficult time making his decision on who to keep on The Voice.

On the show, he talked about not thinking he was going to get emotional and said that he adored those three contestants and that they made him “proud.”

The rapper expressed, "I'm so torn right now because I can't take all of ya'll with me. I'm hurt." Dogg said that he was supposed to be resilient and make them "strong."

The veteran rapper expressed feeling like his own daughters were on the stage and he was going to send two of them to college while one was going to stay home. After this, he closed his eyes, raised his arm, and said, “The gangster holy ghost, don't ever let me down.”

Dogg then said that he loved all three of them, was honored to have been their coach, spent time with them, got to know them, and gave them something to roll with for the rest of their lives because they affected him for the rest of his life. With that being said, the rapper then announced the winner of the three, who was Mikaela.

In a one-on-one interview, the Young, Wild, and Free vocalist talked about his decision. He said that Mikaela’s voice was high, and he did not think she knew how to utilize that just yet.

The rapper added, “I feel like the right song, the right production, she could win this whole competition.”

It was also revealed during the episode that Gwen’s team member, Mor Ilderton, has left the competition show. As of now, the reason behind this sudden departure has not been revealed.

