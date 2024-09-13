Snoop Dogg Reflects on 23 Years of Marriage With Wife Shante And Shares Golden Advice For Lasting Relationships; READ

Snoop Dogg, married to Shante Broadus for 23 years, is offering timeless marital advice for lasting relationships to young couples. Figure out what your significant other loves the most and dedicate yourself to doing more of it!

Speaking to People magazine for their latest issue, Snoop, 52, described his wife, whom he met in the ‘80s while attending Long Beach’s Polytechnic High School, as an excellent life partner and a great friend, a wonderful mother, and a tremendous grandmother. According to him, she knows how to push his buttons to make him act like a fool or behave coolly, depending on her desires. We are totally swooning at this point.

Like all marriages, per People, Snoop’s marriage also faced its fair share of challenges. He and Shante, who married in 1997, split briefly in 2004. They, however, persevered and renewed their vows four years later. “In relationships like this, it’s a rocky road in the beginning because success is new to both,” Snoop said of his short-lived breakup with his wife. Snoop, a conservative in matters of marriage, shared with People that when he said ‘til death do us part’ during his wedding to Shante, he meant it.

Regarding what the two bring to the table in their enduring relationship, Snoop said he takes his role as the provider of the family very seriously. “My wife ain’t never worked a day in her life and that’s what I love. I’m in a position where you don’t have to work. I am the work and you are my backbone,” he remarked. According to him, Shante grounds him and teaches him about patience and the importance of family time, which helps him maintain a healthy life as a family man.

These days, Snoop tells People that knowing his wife is happy and that everybody in his family is happy and healthy is everything to him.

On the work front, Snoop has reportedly recorded a remix with Sting, one of the UK’s most successful singers of the 1980s and beyond. The duo, per Sting’s announcement during the BBC Radio 2’s In The Park event, worked together on a rendition of "Message In A Bottle," which will drop this November.

Elsewhere, Snoop has been busy as NBC’s special US correspondent during the Paris Olympics.

