Sacha Baron Cohen Recalls Having Dangerous Encounter During Filming Of Borat 2; Find Out

Sacha Baron Cohen recalled an intense moment created on the sets of Borat 2. While in a conversation with Vanity Fair, the actor recalled having a gun pulled out on him and a mob chasing him through the streets when they were filming a rally sequence of the 2020 sequel.

Cohen shared that one of the members from the Black Lives Matter rally entered the sets as an undercover and as the man recognised the actor, he, along with the crowd, stormed at the stage.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actor revealed, “There was a member of Black Lives Matter who went undercover into this crowd because there was a rivalry between these two groups, and that person recognized me and went, ‘Oh! Sacha Baron Cohen. It’s Borat.’” He further added, “People started storming—or trying to storm—the stage.”

The Dictator actor further shared that an angry crowd took some time before they attacked the center stage as they had paid the security to enter the venue. As the mob forced themselves into the sets, one of the men pulled out a gun at Baron Cohen.

The Grimsby actor explained, “One of them pulled a gun, and I was lucky enough to have a security guard that grabbed the arm of the guy and whispered in his ear, ‘It’s not worth it, buddy.’” He added, “Which is apparently what you do when someone’s about to shoot you.”

The Hollywood star revealed that he was lucky enough to be supported by the security guards, who eventually signalled the actor to move out of the door as quickly as possible.

Not only was Cohen chased, but even the director of the film, Jason Woliner, was running and being chased by people with guns.

The actor went on to say, “I was hiding out in an Airbnb nearby in Tacoma and they found out where I was and then, really, I was changing venues every night because these guys who were very connected in the area were looking for me.”

Sacha Baron Cohen was finally saved after he hired a security to get him out of the situation.