Movies like hunger games

In the dystopian world of The Hunger Games, brave teenagers, including protagonist Katniss Everdeen, are thrown into a dangerous competition orchestrated by the government. This event, known as the Hunger Games, forces young representatives from each district to fight each other until only one survivor remains. The victor gains fame, but is constantly at risk of being forced into future battles.

Suzanne Collins' book series inspired four successful movies, with the final installment split into two parts. Similar to the Harry Potter franchise, The Hunger Games attracted a wide audience, despite its darker and more deadly nature. This success led to the emergence of other young adult franchises with comparable themes. Additionally, there are several older movies that are like The Hunger Games and its counterparts.

1. The Percy Jackson Series (2010 – 2013)

Genre: Adventure/Fantasy

Adventure/Fantasy Star Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Threnody Tsai, Jason Gray-Stanford

Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Threnody Tsai, Jason Gray-Stanford Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Writer: Rick Riordan

Rick Riordan Run time: 1h 59m

1h 59m Year of release: 2010-2013

2010-2013 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Step into the thrilling worlds of young adult novels where young heroes embark on extraordinary journeys. In "The Hunger Games," Katniss undertakes intense training for a deadly competition, while in "Percy Jackson," our hero discovers his demigod lineage and must swiftly adapt to the realm of myths at Camp Half-Blood. Both tales captivate readers with their fast-paced narratives and the heroes' quests to survive and fulfill prophecies. And now, with the upcoming Percy Jackson TV series, fans can eagerly anticipate a faithful adaptation that addresses previous concerns and brings these beloved stories to life.

2. Mortal Engines (2018)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, Stephen Lang.

Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, Stephen Lang. Director: Christian Rivers

Christian Rivers Writer: Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson

Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson Run time: 2h 8m

2h 8m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Mortal Engines is a young adult novel set in a post-apocalyptic world where giant cities roam across the land, fighting for resources and survival. It offers an alternative vision of what could have happened in Katniss's reality. With a strong female protagonist, it matches similarities with The Hunger Games but goes beyond with its incredibly imaginative portrayal of the future. Instead of just oppressive regimes, it introduces moving cities and a visually striking futuristic world, taking the horrors to a whole new level.

3. Red Sparrow (2018)

Genre: Thriller/Thriller

Thriller/Thriller Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, Ciarán Hinds, Joely Richardson, Bill Camp.

Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, Ciarán Hinds, Joely Richardson, Bill Camp. Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 20m

2h 20m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 6.6/10

4. The Road (2009)

Genre: Sci-fi/Drama

Sci-fi/Drama Star Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Robert Duvall, Guy Pearce, Molly Parker, Michael Kenneth Williams, Garret Dillahunt, Charlize Theron.

Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Robert Duvall, Guy Pearce, Molly Parker, Michael Kenneth Williams, Garret Dillahunt, Charlize Theron. Director: John Hillcoat

John Hillcoat Writer: John Hillcoat

John Hillcoat Run time: 1h 59m

1h 59m Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.2/10

5. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure Star Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Josh Helman, Nathan Jones, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Josh Helman, Nathan Jones, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Director: George Miller

George Miller Writer: George Miller

George Miller Run time: 2 hours

2 hours Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 8.1/10

6. Ender's Game (2013)

Genre: Sci-fi/Action

Sci-fi/Action Star Cast: Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Abigail Breslin, Ben Kingsley.

Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Abigail Breslin, Ben Kingsley. Director: Gavin Hood

Gavin Hood Writer: Gavin Hood

Gavin Hood Run time: 1h 54m

1h 54m Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.6/10

7. Circle (2015)

Genre: Thriller/Sci-fi

Thriller/Sci-fi Star Cast: Allegra Masters, Aimee McKay, Ashley Key, Autumn Federici, Bill Lewis, Brent Stiefel, Cameron Cruz, Carter Jenkins.

Allegra Masters, Aimee McKay, Ashley Key, Autumn Federici, Bill Lewis, Brent Stiefel, Cameron Cruz, Carter Jenkins. Director: Aaron Hann, Mario Miscione

Aaron Hann, Mario Miscione Writer: Aaron Hann, Mario Miscione

Aaron Hann, Mario Miscione Run time: 1h 27m

1h 27m Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6/10

If you enjoyed movies like The Hunger Games, you'll find Circle equally gripping. While it doesn't revolve around children fighting for survival, its brutal plot creates a unique parallel. Picture 50 people trapped in a room, facing certain death if they leave or each minute that passes. They form alliances and strategize, reminiscent of the Games. With only one survivor in mind, tension runs high as they selectively eliminate one another. Prepare for a suspenseful, one-room drama!

8. Lord Of The Flies (1963)

Genre: Adventure/Drama

Adventure/Drama Star Cast: James Aubrey, Tom Chapin, Hugh Edwards, Roger Elwin, Tom Gaman

James Aubrey, Tom Chapin, Hugh Edwards, Roger Elwin, Tom Gaman Director: Peter Brook

Peter Brook Writer: William Golding

William Golding Run time: 1h 32m

1h 32m Year of release: 1963

1963 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.9/10

9. The Truman Show (1998)

Genre: Sci-fi/Drama

Sci-fi/Drama Star Cast: Jim Carrey, Laura Linney, Noah Emmerich, Natascha McElhone, Holland Taylor, Brian Delate, Blair Slater, Peter Krause.

Jim Carrey, Laura Linney, Noah Emmerich, Natascha McElhone, Holland Taylor, Brian Delate, Blair Slater, Peter Krause. Director: Peter Weir

Peter Weir Writer: Peter Weir

Peter Weir Run time: 1h 43m

1h 43m Year of release: 1998

1998 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 8.2/10

10. Hanna (2011)

Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Star Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Vicky Krieps, Cate Blanchett, Paris Arrowsmith, John Macmillan, Tim Beckmann, Paul Birchard..

Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana, Vicky Krieps, Cate Blanchett, Paris Arrowsmith, John Macmillan, Tim Beckmann, Paul Birchard.. Director: Joe Wright

Joe Wright Writer: Seth Lochhead

Seth Lochhead Run time: 1h 51m

1h 51m Year of release: 2011

2011 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Hanna is more than just a typical teen drama like The Hunger Games. The movie centers around Hanna Heller, a 15-year-old girl with incredible combat skills. Unlike Katniss, whose prowess is revealed later, Hanna has been trained as an assassin since she was two by a former CIA operative. While the plot differs from the dystopian nature of Hunger Games, the characters share certain similarities.

