Will Hall & Oates Ever Get Back Together? John Oates Shares His Thoughts

A piece of advice to all Hall and Oates fans would be to not get their hopes up. John Oates of the duo recently admitted in an interview that he has “moved on.” The iconic rock and soul duo Daryl Hall and John Oates last performed together in 2022 before embarking on their solo journeys.

Daryl and John went on tour individually after splitting in 2022. Fans of the duo still hoped for a reunion and to see them perform together someday. John Oates from the duo recently spoke out about the possibility of a reunion. Here’s what the musician had to say.

John Oates moves on from Hall and Oates

John Oates who was a part of the legendary rock and soul duo Hall and Oates has given the fans a much-needed update. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the guitarist said that he had "moved on" from Hall and Oates. This is extremely disheartening for the fans who were hoping to see the two perform on stage again one day. Oates also pointed out that he was not interested in playing their old songs together anymore. "To keep playing them, for me, was no longer interesting," he explained. He then added that he wanted to do "something else."

John emphasized how the duo always presented themselves as “Daryl Hall and John Oates” so they were always “two individuals who work together.” He added, “This is the ultimate expression of that.”

Hall and Oates lawsuit

The feud between Daryl Hall and John Oates continues as does their lawsuit. It all started when Hall decided to sue Oates for trying to sell his portion of the business. Hall called Oates’ move “the ultimate partnership betrayal.” Oates responded to the claim by saying Hall’s accusing him is “inflammatory, outlandish, and inaccurate.”

In the interview with Rolling Stone, Oates said that the legal business between him and Hall is “very boring.” He later explained how Hall and he are “going to work it out”

“We have a different strategy for our lives, and we have a different strategy for our business lives as well as our personal lives,” John explained. He added, “We’re old guys. We deserve to be allowed to do whatever we want to do.” The two performed as a duo last in 2022.



