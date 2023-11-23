What did Daryl Hall say about his relationship with John Oates before the lawsuit and restraining order? Exploring 'it's a miracle' comments amid legal battle

Beloved '70s pop duo Hall & Oates, composed of Daryl Hall and John Oates, is facing an unexpected rift in their longstanding friendship as a judge grants Hall, 77, a temporary restraining order against Oates, 75.

Daryl Hall filed a lawsuit against John Oates

This unexpected turn of events began on November 16, when Hall filed the order along with a secret lawsuit against Oates pertaining to a "contract/debt" matter in a Nashville Chancery Court.

Just three years ago, the duo insisted they never fought, emphasizing their enduring friendship ahead of a Madison Square Garden show. The New York Post's Chuck Arnol asked them, “Is there any song that you two fought over?” to which Hall replied, “No. John and I never fight,” Hall declared at the time. We’ve never had a real fight since we’ve known each other — and that’s since we were kids, teenagers. We just know to deal with each other. That’s why we’re still together.” While Oats said at the time, “The fact that Daryl and I are still friends, that he and I still get along — it’s a miracle. But we do.”

However, recent events suggest a growing rift. Although the cause of the restraining order remains unclear, it is marked as a Contract/Debt case in the Nashville Chancery Court. CBS News is awaiting responses from Hall's attorney and co-trustee Richard Flynn for further insights.

While Hall and Oates produced chart-toppers like Rich Girl and You Make My Dreams Come True, their recent legal clash hints at a departure from the harmonious partnership they once celebrated. In a past interview with Club Random with Bill Maher, Hall noted their separateness, saying they've "always been very separate." He described, "John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers; we are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we've always been very separate, and that's a really important thing for me."

Daryl Hall and John Oates' friendship

The duo, originating in Philadelphia in the 1970s, enjoyed global success, selling over 80 million records worldwide. During a 2017 interview with CBS, Hall said, "Did I think that I'd be working with John and we'd be sitting side-by-side all these years later? No, it didn't even occur to me." He added, "Our job is the job that everyone dreams of," said Oates. "Play instruments, sing, write music, make records. Why would you wanna quit?"

Their friendship started in an elevator conversation after a gig and has been a lasting element of their musical journey. However, recent legal developments cast a shadow over their decades-long partnership, leaving fans surprised and curious about the future of this iconic musical duo.

