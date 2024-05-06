Girls5eva Star Busy Philipps Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ADHD Alongside Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

Busy Philipps opened up about how her feelings about her ADHD diagnosis. The star was diagnosed with the disorder when her teenage daughter Birdie was too.

The star revealed how she felt like “something was very wrong” before her diagnosis. She also shared her life struggles of living with the undiagnosed disorder. This is what Busy Philipps says about her ADHD.

Busy Philipps talks about her ADHD

Girls5eva star Busy Philipps addressed her ADHD diagnosis in an interview with US Weekly. Her 15-year-old daughter Birdie was diagnosed with the disorder first. The star spoke about how the realization dawned upon her during her daughter’s doctor's appointment. “Literally in the evaluation, my ex-husband, Marc, we were looking at each other because everything the doctor was asking Birdie and talking about, I was like, ‘But that’s me. That’s what I have,'” she explained.

The actress said how she has always found it difficult to "follow through." She continued, "I often found myself behind on calls or double booked for things, canceling on people." Philipps explained how this resulted in her feeling upset because she felt like she was "messing up."

Busy Philipps talks about life after ADHD diagnosis

The actress's relationship with her daughter changed after the ADHS diagnosis. Philipps spoke about how in the past she felt like she had to “keep a million things straight” as a mother of two children. Busy opened up about how her self-esteem had gotten better and her career got more “productive” after her diagnosis.

She also revealed that her life has changed because of her diagnosis and the medication she was prescribed. The Girls5eva actress shared how her “executive skills” improved “greatly” because she could learn how to prioritize.

Busy also addressed her dynamic with her daughter, she shared how the two haven’t particularly “bonded” over their shared disorder. She described the situation as “internal chaos” rather than “running around all the time.” Busy spoke about how her daughter often blames her for “making everything” about her. She added, “And I mean, to be fair, I did a little bit make her ADHD diagnosis about me because I was like, ‘But I have it, too!’”

Busy shares her children Birdie and Cricket with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein. The actress was married to her ex-husband for 14 years before the two decided to separate in 2021.

