Randy Orton Retweets Accurate Cody Rhodes Prediction He Made 13 years Ago; Find Out What He Said

Among all the superstars in the WWE locker room today, no one knows Cody Rhodes more than the former WWE Champion Randy Orton. Cody Rhodes has been like a boy who has grown under the wings of Randy Orton when he made his debut at WWE in 2006 and was trying to find a place in the company.

Orton who was also a rising superstar then, had sniffed Cody’s magnificent talent and in-ring skills and made a prediction about him. The Viper spoke about Cody Rhodes in 2011 on his X (Twitter) handle. He wrote, “Cody Rhodes has improved 10 times since the last time I've been in the ring with him. Yes I see him as a future World Champion.” Check out his tweet below:

From 2008-10, Cody Rhodes and another wrestler Ted DiBiase worked as team members of Randy Orton under their group Legacy.

Rhodes then went on to win the Intercontinental Championship thrice and won the WWE Tag Team Championships with Ted DiBiase at least eight times. Though he was playing heel, his in-ring capabilities could not be ignored by veteran wrestlers and Randy Orton was one of them who noticed it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Did the prediction about Cody Rhodes come true?

Although it took 13 years for his words to see the light of the day, Randy Orton’s observation about Cody Rhodes turned out to be spot on. But the credit for that also goes to The American Nightmare.

Advertisement

He left the WWE in 2016 after being disenchanted with his booking. Rhodes went on to reinvent himself by wrestling in Independent Promotions which gave him a major push. Within two years, (2016-2018) Cody Rhodes was a big name in the wrestling industry. He was then invited by American billionaire businessman, Tony Khan to form a wrestling promotion. They titled it All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the show took off in the first year itself in 2019.

Cody Rhodes was the Executive Vice President of the AEW and signed a contract for five years. However, despite the AEW doing extremely well and becoming a major challenger to the WWE, Cody Rhodes re-signed with the WWE in 2022. He made a return at WrestleMania 38, as a surprise opponent to Seth Rollins.

He defeated Rollins in his first match after returning to the company after 6 years. This was, however, a different Cody. He was a main-eventer, a crowd-puller, and someone who was there to script history. He also became the first person in the history of WWE to win two Royal Rumble back-to-back, and headline two WrestleMania; WrestleMania 39, and 40 against Roman Reigns. At Lincoln Financial Field on April 6, 2024, Rhodes defeated Reigns in one of the best matches of WWE to become the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

So, yes Randy Orton’s prediction about Cody Rhodes turned out to be true, as nobody had predicted in 2011 that he would be a Champion.

In fact, Randy Orton was never vocal about it those days, even though he now mentions it since it has turned out to be true.

Cody Rhodes on May 4, successfully defended his title at Backlash against AJ Styles. The coming episodes will reveal who will next challenge Rhodes for the championship.

Also Read: Cody Rhodes Earns High Praise From Randy Orton As The Viper Credits Him For AEW’s Success