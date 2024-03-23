Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis: From Public Announcement To Outpouring Support; Full Recap

Kate Middleton, sharing a video statement on Friday, March 22, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy for the same. The statement came just months after Kensington Palace announced the news of the Princess of Wales’s “planned abdominal surgery.

In her new message yesterday, Kate said though, at the time of her surgery, it was understood that the issue was non-cancerous, ultimately, post-operative tests “found cancer had been present.”

No additional information regarding Kate’s type and stage of cancer has been made public, and a royal spokesperson, per People, says, “We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do.”

In her aforementioned statement, Kate assured that she is “well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”

Presented below is a summary of events following Kate Middleton's announcement of her cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle express support for Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been very publicly estranged from the Royal family since 2020, shared a statement to People shortly after Kate revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Harry and Meghan said.

World leaders extend support to Kate Middleton

Prime Minister of the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and the president of the U.S.A. tweeted words of support for Kate.

The First Minister of Scotland too said he was “praying for Kate’s swift recovery.”

Archbishop of Canterbury offers prayer for Kate and the Wales family

Shortly after Kate Middleton revealed that she has cancer, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby offered prayers for her.

He had also slammed the conspiracy theory and the gossip surrounding the Duchess of Cambridge just a couple of days ago.

On Thursday, in an interaction with Times Radio, Welby labeled the conspiracy theories as “extremely unhealthy” and “old-fashioned village gossip.”

The Church of England also offered prayer for Kate

James Middleton, Kate Middleton's brother shares support for his sister

In a sweet yet disheartening post on Instagram, Kate Middleton’s younger brother, James Middleton wrote, “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

The caption was accompanied by a throwback picture of young Kate and James on a hike.

The royal family is managing multiple unprecedented health crises simultaneously

Kate Middleton Became The Third Royal Family Member to Disclose Cancer Diagnosis

Besides her, King Charles III, as announced by the Palace in February, is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

In January, a representative for Sarah, the Duchess of York, revealed that she had skin cancer. Last summer, the Duchess had disclosed her diagnosis of breast cancer.

How is Kate talking to George, Charlotte, and Louis about her diagnosis

In her statement on Friday, Kate noted, “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Several reports indicate that Kate may have deliberately chosen to announce her cancer diagnosis during the Easter break. This decision was likely made to ensure that her children were with their family during this challenging period.

Prince William’s Stoicism has drawn praise from Diana Award chief executive

Amid his wife’s cancer diagnosis, the current Prince of Wales and the future King of the United Kingdom has kept his composure, not showing even a slight crack in his demeanor.

William, who attended a Diana Award charity event on March 14 did not show any signs of the extent of his struggles, Tessy Ojo, Diana Award chief executive told People following Kate’s Friday announcement.

Will Kate Middleton return to Royal Duty amid cancer treatment?

A palace spokesperson noted to People, “The princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

Previously, the palace had informed that Kate’s absence from the royal events will only be until Easter, however, following the Princess of Wales’ latest health update, it seems unlikely that she’ll be returning so soon.

Watch Kate Middleton’s statement in full HERE

