Shohei Ohtani Buys Hilarious Gift For Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts After Breaking His Homerun Record

Shohei Ohtani has been making headlines recently. This time it is for a hilarious gift he gave to Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Roberts was born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, to a Japanese mother and an American father. So, his mixed roots help him get well with Shohei. In this comedic banter by Ohtani, Roberts is given a Toy Porsche as a gift.

Why did Shohei Ohtani give the toy Porsche to Dave Roberts?

Shohei Ohtani on Friday entered manager Dave Roberts’ room informing him that he was gifting him a Porsche as soon he broke his home run record. Ohtani with a straight face went and informed Roberts he bought him a car but it was when Roberts saw what he had received made both the guys laugh hard.

According to the Associated Press, Roberts joked before the homerun record was broken and asked Ohtani to buy him a Porsche if he stole the title away from him. While Ohtani did offer him a Porsche, it wasn't quite what Roberts had in mind. Rather than a genuine Porsche, Ohtani gave him a purple plastic model Porsche.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Roberts before the game started said, “He did buy me a car. I guess I didn’t specify what type of car. So I can’t say he never gave me anything.”

Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani becomes the man with the most home runs by any Japanese player

Just hours after Roberts presented Ohtani's gift, the Dodgers' slugger dominated the Braves. As Ohtani approached third base, you could see him peeking into the Dodgers' dugout. When Ohtani reached the top step, he saw Roberts with both arms lifted in the air. The pursuit for his manager's record was officially finished, but the road revealed Ohtani's lighthearted side, and he now stands alone at the mountain top.

Roberts during the post-match conference said, “Tonight, he passed me for the Japanese-born Dodger home run record. I just want to say congratulations and thank you very much. This is my car. The difference is Joe’s [Kelly] car doesn’t fit in my office. This car fits on my desk.”

Shohei Ohtani gifted teammate Joe Kelly’s wife a Porsche

After reliever Joe Kelly's wife provided her husband's jersey number to entice Shohei Ohtani to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-way star answered by gifting her a Porsche.

The Dodgers released a video of Kelly's wife, Ashley, who began what she called her #Ohtake17 campaign in the hopes that the free agent from Japan would sign with the organization.



Advertisement

She showed him all of the No. 17 jerseys her family owned that could be repurposed for Ohtani and his family, and she offered to rename the couple's kid, Kai, to ShoKai. In the footage shared over the weekend, she opens the front door to discover a silver sports car sitting in front of the house.