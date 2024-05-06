Shaquille O'Neal's dunk on Chris Dudley in 1999 is considered one of the most disrespectful dunks in NBA history. The game was a regular-season matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. There was already some bad blood between Shaq and Dudley. In the 1997 playoffs, Dudley had committed a flagrant foul on O'Neal, which many considered a dirty play.

In the 4th quarter, Kobe Bryant passed the ball to Shaquille in the paint. Dudley was guarding Shaquille but O'Neil overpowered him with his size and strength. Next, Shaq rose for a powerful dunk and literally put Dudley on the poster with the force of the dunk.

The force of the dunk caused Chris Dudley to stumble back. Shaquille even shoved Dudley after the play. The New York Knicks star was obviously upset and retaliated by throwing the ball at Shaq. Both Shaq and Dudley were assessed technical fouls for their actions. Shaq was even fined $3,500 for the incident.

Now, two decades later, Shaquille O'Neal has opened up about the truth behind slamming Chris Dudley in 1999. Shaq has explained that the lack of a double team was disrespectful. Apparently, Shaq felt Dudley was saying he could handle him alone which lit a fire under Shaq. More importantly, Shaq felt that teams resorting to "Hack-a-Shaq" tactics (fouling him repeatedly to prevent him from scoring) were a sign of their inability to guard him honestly.

Chris Dudley's flagrant foul on Shaquille O'Neal in 1997

Back in 1997, Shaquille O'Neal was playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Chris Dudley was a center for the Portland Trail Blazers. During a heated matchup between the Lakers and Blazers, Dudley felt Shaq was getting away with offensive fouls while driving to the basket. He complained to the media and tried to guard Shaq more physically.

In Game 3, Dudley got fed up and committed a hard foul on Shaq. The Los Angeles Lakers were furious. Coach Dell Harris called it "a career-ending type foul" and disrespectful. However, Chris Dudley claimed it was just a "shove."

Did Shaquille O'Neil and Chris Dudley face each other after 1999?

While both Shaq and Dudley's careers extended beyond 1999, their team stints didn't line up much after that. Dudley retired in 2000, and Shaq played until 2011. Shaquille O’Neal’s later years were mostly with the Miami Heat.

After retiring from basketball in 2011, Shaquille O'Neal forayed into broadcasting and business. Shaq joined TNT's "Inside the NBA" studio show in 2011 alongside veteran analysts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley. Their on-air chemistry became a major draw for the show, making "Inside the NBA" one of the most popular basketball programs on television.

Shaq is also a savvy businessman with a diverse portfolio. He's invested in numerous businesses, including Papa John's franchises, car washes, fitness centers, and even a movie theater. Shaq has endorsement deals with various brands.