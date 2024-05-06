Andrew Schulz Takes Dig at Dana White's UFC Fighters Pay Issue During Tom Brady's Roast on Netflix

It was Tom Brady’s roast show on a streaming platform where some of his former teammates, comedians and even Kim Kardashian took potshots at him. The title of the show premiering on Netflix on Sunday, May 5, was, “The Greatest Show of All Time: Tom Brady. However, it was UFC CEO and President Dana White, sitting in the audience who ultimately ended up being caught on the wrong side.

Comedian Andrew Schulz took swipes at Dana White for his reluctance to pay the fighters at UFC what they actually deserve. It is well known that UFC fighters have time and again raised their issues over being underpaid by the promotion. In fact, this is a hot topic among all the MMA wrestling promotions, and UFC’s pay issue stands on top.



What did Andrew Schulz say to Dana White?

Andrew Schulz seems to have taken cognisance of Dana White’s reluctance to pay the UFC fighters, and thereby he took a swipe at him. He said, “That’s why Dana’s here SO you can learn how to fuck a Brazilian out of half their purse.” Check out below, how Andrew Schulz roasted Dana White:

Schulz highlighted the fact that Dana White pays less money to the fighters even though UFC makes a huge chunk of money from their fights. This payment issue also once got UFC into trouble as thousands of fighters filed a lawsuit against the promotion, which forced the UFC to release USD 335 million to settle the score.

What is the payment issue with UFC fighters?

Several fighters have previously also filed a lawsuit against the company for their rights and more money. The UFC, being the largest MMA promotion, also is accused of underpaying the fighters. To make it worse, UFC President Dana White has said that fighters always are hungry for more, but he pays them what they deserve.

Newcomers at UFC typically receive an average of USD 12,000 to come to the show and USD 12,000 for winning the matches. This figure, coming from such a top promotion like the UFC raises questions on the pay scale of the fighters in the UFC. And thereby, Andrew Schulz called out Dana White for his policies towards the fighters.

In the past also, UFC fighters have filed a class action lawsuit against the promotion for using their dominant status in the realm of MMA gaining unfair advantage over the fighters. This first class action was filed by UFC fighters who competed in the promotion from 2010-2017.

As per the claims, UFC had used their dominant position to pay less to the fighters. They had demanded more than USD 1 billion from the promotion.

