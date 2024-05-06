Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast Takes Surprising Turn With Controversial 9/11 Joke

While everyone was busy watching the exciting Game 7s in basketball and hockey, something else caught fans' attention too. On Sunday, not only were sports on priority but a sportsperson stole the show.

We are talking about Tom Brady’s roast, which created a buzz among the audience. A bunch of comedians and some of Brady’s old friends got together to have a funny chit-chat about Brady.

Highlights From The Controversial Netflix Roast

The show was broadcast on Netflix, where Brady sat to see how his mates pulled his leg. The whole event was a crazy ride for the fans and Brady himself. This show even reminded people about the old Comedy Central roasts.

Comedians and athletes took turns in poking fun at Brady with a lot of stuff. Which includes his personal life and some scandals he got involved in. Even his former teammates Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick had some things to say about his trainer, Alex Guerrero.

But the biggest surprise of the night came when Brady himself got on stage. He made a joke about his old teammate Drew Bledsoe, bringing up something serious like 9/11. It was unexpected and left a lot of people surprised. He said, “Like the rest of America, I’ll always remember where I was that fateful day in September of 2001 when tragically, those two Jets…slammed into Drew Bledsoe.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Tom Brady's Risky Comedy

What made it even more interesting was Brady's reaction to a joke about his boss, Robert Kraft, getting in trouble with the law. He told the comedian to stop, showing that there are some things even he doesn't find funny.

Also read: Top 7 Things Tom Brady Wants You to Forget About His NFL Career

This whole event got people talking about what's okay to joke about and what might be going too far. Even though it was all in good fun, it sparked a debate about the boundaries of humor and what's off-limits, especially when it comes to famous people like Tom Brady. Tell us in the comments how funny Brady’s joke was to you.

Also read: How Did Tom Brady Agree To Get Roasted Live On Netflix? Comedian Jeff Ross Reveal