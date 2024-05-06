'Dad You're So Cringe': Jack Osbourne Reveals How His Children Reacted To Watching The Osbournes On Television

Jack Osbourne's daughters aren't exactly enthusiastic about their dad's famous reality show, The Osbournes. Speaking to PEOPLE about his podcast, Jack revealed that his kids found the show "cringy" and couldn't watch much of it. However, his daughters are huge Taylor Swift fans, attending her concert and becoming "Swifties." Despite some sisterly arguments, the Osbourne family continues to share candid and funny moments including little Maple's amusing reaction to grandpa Ozzy Osbourne.

The Osbournes isn't a big hit with Jack Osbourne's daughters

During an interview with PEOPLE about The Osbournes Podcast, the father of four revealed that his daughters watched his family's reality series but weren't able to sit through much of it. In addition to Pearl (10), Andy (7), and Minnie (5), whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, Jack also has a 21-month-old daughter Maple with wife Aree Gearhart.

"They said it was the cringiest thing they'd ever seen," Jack told PEOPLE. The kids would say, "Dad, you're so cringe." The proud dad adds, "We might have to have a watch party episode with them someday."

Jack also revealed that all his daughters are Swifties and even got to attend Taylor Swift's Eras tour while it was happening in Los Angeles.

"All my girls are Swifties. They went to the Eras tour," Jack said. My oldest daughter isn't as much of a Swiftie as my younger ones, so she didn't really want to go."

Jack Osbourne convinced his elder daughter to go to Taylor Swift's concert even though he's not a huge fan himself. He told her, "I'm not the biggest Taylor Swift fan in the world but what you're about to go to will be a thing of legend. You'll be able to tell your kids you went and saw her on arguably the biggest tour and artist the world has ever seen."

He added, "So just for the historical component, you have to go." Turns out, she had the best time ever and now they're all full-blown Swifties.

Meanwhile, Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne (39) remembered some pre-concert drama. She said, "They were arguing over which Era they were going to be," because they felt they couldn't all be the same one. Despite the little squabbles, the concert turned out to be a blast for the Osbourne crew.

Jack's youngest is a tad bit scared of her grandpa Ozzy Osbourne

Jack revealed on The Osbournes Podcast in one of the episodes in November that his youngest daughter is a bit scared of her grandfather. As a joke, Ozzy Osbourne told his son to bring the grandkids to meet him in the episode.

"I f****** will ... she's scared of you in real life," he revealed, referring to Maple. As he turned to sister Kelly Osbourne, he informed her of Maple's viral moment.

Jack excitedly shared a recent video of his youngest daughter during an episode of The Osbournes Podcast. He recalled how they played Ozzy Osbourne's song "Crazy Train" and his daughter mimicked the iconic "I, I, I" part, pointing at the TV screen and calling "Papa, Papa, Papa" repeatedly like a broken record.

