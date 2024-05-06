From Preity Zinta’s favorite movies to making aloo parathe for PBKS team, 10 unmissable tweets by Veer Zaara star

Actress Preity G Zinta engaged in an interactive session with fans today on X (Twitter). The actress took some time out of her busy schedule and answered a lot of fun questions posed by her admirers.

During the chat session, Preity made some interesting revelations as well. She named her favorite movies and series, and also opened up about making aloo parathe for her cricket team, the Punjab Kings. Read the following tweets to find out her unmissable answers.

10 must-read tweets by Preity Zinta during the recent chat session:

During the chat session on X, Preity Zinta named her all-time favorite movies. She wrote, “Mr India, Chaal baaz & Veer Zaara. Cannot add any more of my movies otherwise I will be called a narcissist but Kal Ho Na ho is also there.”

Preity also revealed her current favorite song during the chat. She said, “Tu Kya jaane from the movie Chamkila, I love that melody, it’s so soothing and beautiful.”

A user asked Preity about her favorite web series in recent times, to which she replied, "I loved The Night Manager (Hindi version) and Loved Fargo in English."

Preity is currently shooting for her comeback film, Lahore 1947. When questioned about how the shoot was going, Preity stated, “It’s been a hectic and tough shoot but going on well. I’m super excited about it. Cannot wait for all of you to see it.”

Preity had once revealed that she made a huge number of aloo parathas for the players of her IPL team, PBKS. When a fan asked if she still made them for her team, Preity responded, “No. It was once in South Africa. I’m a big foodie & I love cooking so when I couldn’t find what I wanted to eat I decided to cook. Others asked for it so I make it for everyone with the help of the hotel chefs.”

Talking about the same incident with another fan, Preity playfully mentioned that she was a record holder in making the best aloo parathas. Her tweet read, “Haha ! Aap Logon Ne tu Mere Aloo Ke Parathe ka Joke hi Bana diya Hai. chalo as long as you are entertained, I’m not complaining. On a serious not I’m a world record holder in making the best Aloo Ke Paranthas.”

A fan told Preity, “Mam We Want Ms Dhoni in Punjab Kings.” In response, Preity disclosed that she was cricketer MS Dhoni’s fan and also talked about PBKS’ recent loss against CSK.

She tweeted, “Everyone wants him and everyone is his fan including me. Yesterday was bittersweet. I wanted us to win and him to hit some big sixes but we lost and he got out. The only bright spot was our bowlers did so well in restricting them but eventually it was not enough.”

In a heartwarming revelation, Preity stated that the best moment of her life was when her kids were born.

Preity also had some sweet words to say about cricketer Virat Kohli. Revealing what she loved about him, the actress remarked, “I love his on field aggression and his will to win ! I also love the way he loves family & his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPL.”

When an individual asked her to name one movie of hers she wanted to make a sequel to, Preity answered, “Shangharsh for sure. rest can’t think of any right now.”

Regarding Preity’s upcoming film, Lahore 1947, she is set to team up with Sunny Deol for the partition drama. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is reportedly slated for a release in 2025.

