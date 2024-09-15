Will Melissa Gilbert Appear In When Calls The Heart Season 12th? Here’s What We Know

When Calls The Heart the popular American-Canadian television series inspired by the book of the same name by Janette Oke are expected to air a mini Little House on the Prairie reunion next year. News of the renewal came amid the show’s release of Season 11,

Amidst the news of this, fans and other cult followers of the show were excited to know if Melissa Gilbert who appeared as Laura Ingalls Wilder will appear in When Calls the Heart's 12th season.

According to a press release, Gilbert will guest star in a two-episode arc in the upcoming season, which is set to premiere in 2025. Her character, Georgie McGill, will share "a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident."

The actress’s upcoming cameo holds a special connection to Little House on the Prairie. When Calls the Heart's executive producer, Michael Landon Jr., is the son of Michael Landon, who famously played Pa (Charles Ingalls) on the cherished family series that aired from 1974 to 1983. Melissa Gilbert, who portrayed Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie, will make her appearance in the show as fans wished for.

Originally, it was back in March 2024 at the Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion and Festival, that the idea of the hallmark cameo came about. Moreover, fans might recall that Michael Landon Jr. made appearances in two episodes of Little House on the Prairie in 1977, adding an extra layer of excitement to Melissa Gilbert's upcoming guest role.

Hallmark’s longest-running original series, When Calls the Heart Season 12 will consist of 12 episodes dropping in 2025, as per Deadline. As for Gilbert, aside from her iconic role in the series The Emmy-nominated performer also served as the former president of the Screen Actors Guild, launched the lifestyle label Modern Prairie, and is a New York Times bestselling author.

Surprisingly, season 11 of the romantic period drama ranks as the most-watched entertainment cable series year-to-date among homes, total viewers, and women over the age of 18.

