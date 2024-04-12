Kevin Costner Gets Candid About the Last Season of Yellowstone; Here's What He Had to Say

Kevin Costner recently addressed the upcoming season of the hit show Yellowstone. The fifth season of the famous show was estimated to come out in late 2023 but the show was postponed due to the alleged conflict between Costner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The actor also got candid on how he thinks the final season of the show should end. Here’s what the star had to say about the Yellowstone Season 5.

Kevin Costner talks about Yellowstone Season 5

Kevin Costner recently opened up about the situation surrounding season 5 of Yellowstone. There have been reports in the past about alleged tension between the star and co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The fifth season which was scheduled to premiere in late 2023 will now be out in November 2024. The actor now says he wishes that maybe in the future he can get back in the fold. "I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," he revealed. “I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out -- I hope it does,” Costner said. He also pointed out the factor that should be taken into consideration is that “they’ve got a lot of different shows going on.”

In an interview with ET, Kevin,69 revealed that he would be “comfortable” if the show were to get more seasons. He explained, “Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with it, I'd love to do it."

Kevin Costner talks about Yellowstone ending

Kevin also got candid about how he thinks the final season of Yellowstone should end. The actor reveals that he has his “own fantasy” about how the ending might be. As to how Dutton’s story ends Kevin has his thoughts about it. "Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be," the actor said. Costner quickly added that how the show ends is Taylor’s decision. “But that's Taylor's thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see,” Costner says.

