'You complete my life': Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham share heartwarming messages on 4 year anniversary, call each other 'forever'

When it comes to young couples, one of the most talked about duos has to be Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. The two come from established and well-known families and have attracted significant social media attention since they first started dating. The couple who celebrated one year of their marriage this year recently took to their Instagram accounts to pen touching messages for each other on their four-year anniversary together.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham post messages on 4 year anniversary

Brooklyn wrote, "Dear Nicola. The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life [red heart emoji] you are my everything and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you xx I love you xx." Alongside, he shared two pictures of them at a Tokyo train station. The images show them wearing pink as they kiss one another. The second photo shows them smiling widely at the camera while holding each other.

Nicola commented, "I love you my forever [x2 sparkling heart emojis]" on the post. She took to her own profile to share a series of images of them together. "Happy 4 year anniversary baby [white heart emoji]. I love you soooo much [white heart emoji] thank you for being the best husband you make me so happy [x2 kissing emojis] I love being your wifeyy."

Brooklyn replied, "My sexy wifie xx love you [x2 red heart emojis]." The first image is one from their early dating days as they pose near a soccer field. The next is a blurry screenshot of them kissing on the beach. The next is a shot of them at their wedding with smiles on their face. This is followed by a glass selfie from a vacation where Brooklyn snaps the picture while Nicola poses topless. The next image is of them kissing each other on a boat.

More about Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

The penultimate one sees them walking while holding one another by the waist. For the unversed, Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April 2022. The two have been open about how the constant scrutiny online affects them. Nicola has previously revealed that Brooklyn is much better at separating real life from the world online. The latter has also praised the former, calling her his therapist. Both of them took each other's last names after their wedding making her Nicola Peltz-Beckham and him Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham.

