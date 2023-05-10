Who is billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham? 5 things to know about Brooklyn Beckham’s wife

Nicola Peltz is one of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz’s 10 children. She came into the limelight last year when she married David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham.

Apart from this, she was also in the headlines for featuring as an actress in the true crime series on Hulu named Welcome to Chippendales, which was released in November 2022.

Read on to get a much closer look at the life of the 28-year-old billionaire heiress and actress.

Nicola Peltz’s father Nelson Peltz is worth $1.5 billion

Nicola Peltz’s father Nelson Peltz is worth $1.5 billion, as per Forbes. The 80-year-old is the founder of Trian Fund Management which currently manages $8.5 billion worth of assets.

She has nine siblings through her father.

2. Nicola Peltz started her acting career in 2006

Nicola’s first acting job was in the 2006 movie Deck the Halls. She has since then been featured in movies like Bates Motel, The Last Airbender, Holidate, and Transformers: The Age of Extinction.

Nicola also appeared in Miley Cyrus’ 2008 music video 7 Things. Moreover, she has also featured in Zayn Malik’s 2016 music video IT’s YoU.

3. Peltz is set to direct and act in the upcoming film Lola James

She has also written the screenplay for Lola James. According to Deadline, she will also star in the movie and co-direct it. It is set in the year 2002 in middle America.

Oscar-nominee Virginia Madsen will also feature in the film, which is currently in post-production.

4. Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham met at Coachella 2017

Despite meeting in 2017, Nicola and Brooklyn did not get along immediately. "We didn't get along, we just didn't click… I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend," she told Tatler in 2022.

They reunited in 2019 at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party. They were then spotted having late-night dinner together after the party.

"I can't tell you what happened [at the party] but from then on we were inseparable," Peltz shared.

5. Peltz and Beckham got engaged in 2020

Beckham and Peltz announced their engagement in July 2020. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn wrote in an Instagram caption.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day," he continued.

