Tom Holland Shares Adorable Tribute For Zendaya Ahead Of Oscars 2024; See Instagram Post

Tom Holland is making sure to show his girlfriend Zendaya all the love and support she deserves as the 96th Academy Awards approach. In a heartwarming gesture, the Spider-Man actor shared a fan-made video on his Instagram Stories praising the Euphoria actress' highly regarded performance in Malcolm & Marie, a part that may very well lead to her receiving a much-needed Oscar nod.

The Magic of Fan Devotion

The reel that Holland shared is a lovely combination of Zendaya images and videos paired with a mesmerising melody in the background. "Zendaya behind the scenes of her new movie @challengersmovie releasing in theatres on 26 April 2024 starring Zendaya, Josh O Connor, and Mike Faist directed by Luca Guadagnino," the original description for the video, which was created by the Zendaya fan page @slaylikedaya , read.

Holland let the cute video speak for itself while sharing the clip as he tagged the Challengers Movie and simply quoted the message. Since the actor is usually private, this is indeed a rare public show of affection, which gives the gesture even more significance to the couple's fans.

A Relationship Built on Mutual Adoration

Fans have been captivated by Holland and Zendaya's indisputable chemistry since they co-starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Not until late 2021, when Holland couldn't resist gushing about his "My Spider-Man" in an interview, did they formally announce their real-life romance.

At the time, the actor stated, "There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate [about her work]. Being with Zendaya, her focus and work ethic was really inspiring to witness."

As seen in Zendaya's own comments about her "charismatic" fiancé around the time of his 26th birthday last year, the love and admiration are obviously reciprocal. "He's having a fun time...He can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh," she said with affection.

Couple Goals Personified

When they do let free at events, it's #CoupleGoals material, as evidenced by their "squishing" kisses on the cheeks in France, which had fans falling in love. According to a tweet, "Them doing normal couple things and having cheek squishing kisses in PUBLIC has melted my little heart into a puddle."

The real cornerstone of the couple's relationship seems to be their special, unbreakable link, which exists despite their physical closeness. Following the December 2021 release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland was eloquent in his assessment of Zendaya's teachings.

"One of the last people I spoke to before this interview actually was Zendaya," he said further adding, "I've learned so much from her."

The talented actor will undoubtedly be her strongest supporter on the Oscar night, amid his most recent fan post predicting Zendaya’s potential golden moment. If Zendaya's name is called, their devoted fans will be hoping for even more PDA that makes them swoon!

