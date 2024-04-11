Zendaya Reveals She Nearly Decided Against Wearing Her Iconic Dune Premiere Mugler Armor Suit; Know Why

Zendaya was both looking and feeling hot, quite literally, when she wore the iconic metallic robot suit to the Dune: Part Two premiere in London this February. During Vogue's Life in Looks series on April 9, the actress, known for her role as Chani, the Freeman warrior in the film, however, confessed that she almost backed out of wearing the Thierry Mugler piece after feeling overheated in the futuristic ensemble.

The look, which hails from the designer’s 1995 Fall/Winter couture collection, was handpicked by Zendaya herself, who then pitched it to her longtime stylist Law Roach, as she revealed in her aforementioned Vogue feature.

Here's everything else that Zendaya dished out about the look;

Zendaya explains the process behind choosing and executing her iconic Dune: Part Two London premiere look

“This suit, everybody knows it, and I was like, ‘I wonder if I could wear that?’” Zendaya told Vogue. “And so I sent it [to] Law and I was like, ‘What if we wore this for the premiere?”

The former Disney star admitted that her stylist was not very convinced about the idea after learning Zendaya was not joking about it but was actually very serious. “Don't play with me” Law said initially of Zendaya’s said look, before cautioning her that he doesn't want her to “chicken out at the last minute.” Luckily, the suit of armor fit Zendaya “like a glove” and the Euphoria actress shared that she felt like the outfit “was meant to be.”

However, the road to the headline-making appearance was not as easy as it looked, as Zendaya revealed in her Vogue chat that “after wearing it for 10 minutes or less than that,” she “got really lightheaded.”

“The metal conducts and holds onto heat very quickly and kind of traps heat in,” the actress explained, adding that she wore “a complete body suit” under the metal fit so there was a “barrier” keeping her warm.

“As the days were coming up, I was like, “This is a bad idea,” Zendaya told Vogue. However, she pulled herself together and ‘did it,” making her red-carpet appearance in question one of the most buzzed-about fashion moments of 2024.

Zendaya later switched to a simple black Mugler dress after achieving her envisioned objectives with the outfit.

Additional iconic looks that Zendaya fondly recalled during her interview with Vogue’s Life in Looks series include the following:

Besides the aforementioned look, Zendaya also discussed a black Valentino dress that she wore to accept a lead actress Emmy Award for Euphoria, sharing that the chic floor-length ball gown was a “reference to an old Valentino dress.”

Zendaya, 27, also reflected on her viral 2014 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party hat, expressing that despite still encountering memes about the particular look, she believes it remains chic and would consider wearing it again.

