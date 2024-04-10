Zendaya Opens Up About Earning For Family At Young Age; Challengers Actress Wishes To Have Attended School

Zendaya revealed her childhood struggles and how her perspective on childhood has changed. In a conversation with Vogue, the Spider-Man actress shared that she started earning for her family at a very young age, and that even meant that she skipped school.

The actress entered the industry with Disney’s Shake It Up and then landed the role of M.J. in the MCU's Spider-man: Homecoming. The Euphoria star shared, "I'm almost going through my angsty teenager phase now because I didn’t really have the time to do it before."

What Did Zendaya Say Of Starting Work At An Early Age?

In a conversation with British Vogue, Zendaya shared how she viewed childhood and the choices she made. The actress shared, "I don’t know how much of a choice I had; I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye or being a child actor."

The Dune star further added, "We’ve seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental. I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, Oh, okay, wait a minute: I’ve only ever done what I’ve known, and this is all I’ve known."

Reflecting on the process of adulting, Zendaya feels she was already pushed into the situation at a very early age. She said, "I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role-​reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really.” She added, "And I wish I went to school.”

Zendaya’s Upcoming Film

With Euphoria season 3 kept on hold, Zendaya is busy promoting her upcoming film, Challengers. The movie accounts for the actress’s first film as a lead, and it has gotten Zendaya nervous.

She revealed, “Now, when I have these moments in my career—like, my first time leading a film that’s actually going to be in a theater—I feel like I shrink, and I can’t enjoy all the things that are happening to me. I’m very tense, and I think that I carry that from being a kid and never really having an opportunity to just try s---."

Speaking of her character in the movie, Zendaya shared that somehow she lands up in a role as a high schooler, and ironically, she has never attended a high school.

Challengers will be released in theatres on April 26.

