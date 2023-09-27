Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Love to Hate You and many more; Pick your favorite drama with enemies to lovers trope

Many K-dramas with enemies-to-lovers tropes have been produced over the years. From Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to Love to Hate You starring Yoo Teo and Kim Ok Vin and many more. It's time for you to take our poll and vote for your favorite enemies-to-lovers drama.

K-dramas with enemies-to-lovers trope

One of the most loved romantic comedy dramas is Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho. This drama released in 2021, gave us some heart-fluttering and wholesome moments. Love to Hate You starring Yoo Teo and Kim Ok Vin was also enjoyed by many K-drama fans in 2023. This drama depicted some hilarious scenes while the two played each other's enemies. Other notable dramas are Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi's Our Beloved Summer, Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung's Shooting Stars, Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon's Hyena, Jo In Sung and Gong Hyo Jin starrer It's Okay That's Love, and Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na's Touch Your Heart.

