Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha marks 2 years: Kim Seon Ho-Lee Sang Yi, Shin Min Ah-Gong Min Jeung, more memorable duos

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah has marked two years since its release on August 28, 2021. The heartwarming countryside drama has received immense love from fans all over the world. From heart-fluttering romantic moments to hilarious incidents this K-drama served as a happy escape for many viewers. On this special occasion, we bring you the memorable duos from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang Yi

Breaking the toxic relationship trope between the main lead character and the second lead character, this drama gave us Kim Seon Ho's Hong Doo Sik and Lee Sang Yi's Ji Seong Hyeon. Ever since their first encounter in the drama, they have only served wholesome moments to the viewers. From their light bickering to going around the town with Ji Seong Hyeon's crew, the foodie duo have shown amazing chemistry and bromance.

Shin Min Ah and Gong Min Jeung

Yoon Hye Jin, a skilled dentist, was portrayed by Shin Min Ah, while Pyo Mi Seon, her closest friend, was played by Gong Min Jeung. Together, they perfectly captured the essence of female friendship, supporting one another through difficulties and working together to forge their respective professional paths within the same clinic. Their dynamic portrayal not only demonstrated their never-ending support but also encapsulated the vibrant aspects of their relationship.

Kim Seon Ho and Kim Young Ok

Veteran actress Kim Young Ok played the role of grandmother Kim Gam Ri who raised Kim Doo Sik (Kim Seon Ho) even though the two were not related by blood. Their relationship was special because they were aware of the importance of each other's presence in their lives. Grandmother Kim Gam Ri always treated Kim Doo Sik as his own son while their heartwarming dynamic was depicted wonderfully as he took care of her during her last days.

Ki Eun Yoo and Go Do Yeon

Ki Eun Yoo and Go Do Yeon played the roles of Jang Yi Jun and Choi Bo Ra respectively, the endearing elementary school best friends. Choi Bo Ra was a spirited extrovert with blonde hair, meanwhile her bestie Jang Yi Jun was a brilliant student who barely spoke but was a genius. Despite their differences, the two kids have portrayed a heartwarming and captivating narrative of friendship with their astonishing acting skills.

