Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Shooting Stars, Suspicious Partner and more; pick your ideal enemies to lovers K-drama

The popular saying goes, "There is a thin line between love and hate," and the enemies to lovers genre takes it literally. The rollercoaster of will-they-won't-they emotions takes center stage in this trope. The enemies to lovers trope is cherished in all forms of literature and entertainment. Whether it starts with "I slightly dislike you, and we engage in playful banter" or escalates to "I genuinely hate you and might even kill you," the characters inevitably find themselves falling head over heels for each other later.

And what fun it is to watch them in denial of their feelings be drawn to each other. Be it in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Shooting Stars, Suspicious Partner, or Touch Your Heart, these K-dramas hold something special for everyone. Pick your favorite enemies to lovers K-drama from the poll below.

Enemies to Lovers K-drama

In Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, a dentist finds herself at a crossroads and decides to relocate to a seaside village. There, she encounters a handyman who is determined to assist his neighbors. This heartwarming series provides a comforting and wholesome viewing experience. It skillfully weaves a love story into the narrative while also delving into fundamental human themes of self-acceptance, loss, abandonment, regret, guilt, and heartbreak.

Shooting Stars narrates the tale of Oh Han Byul, a publicist who encounters challenges while managing the popularity of the rising star, Gong Tae Sung. She grapples with the task of crafting the ideal public image for him until unexpected sparks of romance ignite between them.

Suspicious Partner unfolds the story of Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor, and Eun Bong Hee, his trainee, who joined forces to capture a serial killer. Along the way, they gradually discover how their individual pasts are connected. This series offers a skillful blend of thriller, romance, and humor. The undeniable chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun definitely adds an extra layer of sizzle to the storyline.

Many K-dramas beautifully depict this journey of playful banter to love between our leads, leaving our hearts aflutter. Pick your favorite enemies-to-lovers K-drama from the poll below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Quiz on K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha