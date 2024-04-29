It’s been almost a week since the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh disappeared. Delhi police have formed several teams to investigate the actor’s disappearance and found many vital clues.

Now, his co-star Mandar Chandwadkar, best known for his role as Bhide in the sitcom, has reacted to the incident. He shared that they last met in December.

Mandar Chandwadkar on Gurucharan Singh

Talking to The Indian Express, Mandar Chandwadkar recalled the last time he and Gurucharan Singh met at Dilip Joshi’s son’s wedding. Talking about his disappearance, he said, “It’s really surprising for me as well. He keeps traveling between Delhi and Mumbai. Last, we met at Dilip Joshi’s son’s wedding in December. We had a nice time together, but since then, we have not been in touch. Just hoping and praying all is well.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on Gurucharan Singh

“I just pray that there is some misunderstanding and he is doing fine. He is very spiritual and a good human being,” said Jennifer.

About the missing case

Gurucharan Singh was in Delhi to visit his family, and on April 22, he was supposed to take a flight back to Mumbai, where he works. After he had not returned home or traveled back to Mumbai, his father filed a missing complaint.

As per the latest development, the investigation revealed that the actor withdrew Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi on April 24, two days after he went missing. His last known location, on April 24, was traced to Palam, a few kilometers away from his home. CCTV footage also surfaced showing him crossing the road at Palam, Delhi, at 9:14 p.m. on April 22 with a backpack on his back. His phone has been switched off since then.

