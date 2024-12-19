When the Stars Gossip teaser: Gong Hyo Jin And Lee Min Ho keep up their playful banter throughout space travel in upcoming rom-com

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. The massive production series has released a teaser featuring the star-studded cast, showcasing their struggles while traveling to space. The plot follows an astronaut and a space traveler who cross paths on a trip to a star and form a special relationship.

On December 19, 2024, the production team of When the Stars Gossip released a new teaser. The video offers a glimpse of Commander Eve Kim and Gong Ryong navigating the challenges of zero gravity. Eve Kim tries to reassure Gong Ryong by likening their current situation to being inside their mother’s womb, but he dismisses her words tearfully, calling them nonsense.

Their dynamic becomes more strained as Eve Kim reluctantly acknowledges the responsibility of taking care of a tourist for eight days. Meanwhile, Gong Ryong struggles with motion sickness while adjusting to zero gravity, insisting on his VIP status, having paid 70 billion won for the experience. Despite her efforts to help, Gong Ryong stubbornly refuses her assistance.

The preview further teases added complications as Gong Ryong’s current partner, Choi Go Eun, finds herself crossing paths with her ex, Kang Kang Soo, hinting at an entangled love triangle.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

The K-drama is set to be released on January 4, 2024.

