Hyun Bin reacts adorably to Son Ye Jin's 'first love' confession; reveals how he adjusts life as father

Popular South Korean actor Hyun Bin is set to make a highly anticipated appearance on the variety show You Quiz on the Block. This marks the end of his long hiatus from variety shows, which has kept fans eager for more personal glimpses of the star. In the show, the actor has revealed several instances about his family which has left fans gushing.

On December 14, 2024, a new preview for You Quiz on the Block was released featuring Hyun Bin. In the video, Hyun Bin was asked about Son Ye Jin's appearance on the show where she sweetly referred to her current love as her "first love." When asked about it, Hyun Bin shyly responded with a smile, admitting he had seen the episode. Prodded further about their relationship timeline, Hyun Bin avoided specifics, simply stating that their romance happened naturally. Adding a playful touch, he affectionately promised Son Ye Jin, "I'll bring you a present," showcasing their charming dynamic.

Moreover, Hyun Bin was also asked about how he's been doing lately, he shared that his life now revolves around his child's schedule. He adorably added that the word he hears most often is "Appa!" while mimicking his child calling out to him. Hyun Bin described how his little one excitedly follows him around, melting hearts with his sweet fatherly affection. The new episode will be released on December 18, 2024.

The actor will be appearing in the variety show for the promotion for the upcoming movie Harbin. It is a biographical historical action thriller set in 1909, focusing on a high-stakes game of pursuit and suspicion between individuals heading to Harbin for a shared mission and those determined to stop them. Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909.

The rest of the cast includes Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin, Jeon Yeo Been, Yoo Jae Myung, and Lee Dong Wook, among others. Harbin will hit the theaters on December 24, 2024.