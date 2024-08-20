'Hope they will...': When Jung Hae In reacted to Snowdrop co-star Jisoo and friend Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship

Jung Hae In’s reaction to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s relationship news was surprising, yet he had a lot of insightful things to say. The actor previously worked with Jisoo for the K-drama series Snowdrop, and Ahn Bo Hyun has also been his industry friend for a long time. When asked about their relationship, he said, “I hope the two of them will continue their healthy and beautiful relationship. I didn’t know they were dating.”

Back in 2023, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s dating news hit the internet and took everyone by surprise. The revelation spread like wildfire on all social media platforms, and netizens were busy trying to decipher the onset of their relationship. However, not just fans but even the industry was taken aback by the sudden update. During the chaos, Jisoo’s former co-star Jung Hae In was also asked about the situation during an interview.

Jung Hae In was preparing for the premiere of his new K-drama D.P season 2 and had been attending various schedules for promotional purposes. In one of the interviews, he was suddenly asked about Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s dating news, and he was also taken aback by surprise. Since both actors were his acquaintances, he was asked if he had introduced them both, but he denied doing so.

The actor revealed that he learned about the news through the entertainment section of a web portal before the interview. He expressed his hope that the couple would continue their healthy and beautiful relationship, admitting that he was unaware they were dating. The actor also further shared that he isn't particularly interested in the dating news of celebrities, despite being a celebrity himself, and doesn’t have much interest in other people's relationships.

However, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun have since ended their relationship due to conflicting schedules and personal reasons. Both the artists’ respective agencies confirmed the news.

Jung Hae In is currently starring in the ongoing K-drama Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min. He has also appeared in several other K-dramas such as While You Were Sleeping (2017), Prison Playbook (2017–2018), Something in the Rain (2018), One Spring Night (2019), D.P. (2021–2023), and more.

