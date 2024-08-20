BTS’ Jungkook’s solo documentary film I AM STILL to have 1 hour 33 minute runtime, Sept 18 premiere

BTS’ Jungkook announced a special project a few days ago titled I AM STILL, creating anticipation among fans. The solo documentary movie has been confirmed to be released on September 18, 2024, in theatres across many regions. Furthermore, it will have a runtime of over 90 minutes, showcasing his journey ahead of his first solo album release.

On August 20, 2024, it was revealed that the upcoming solo documentary of BTS member Jungkook will have a total runtime of 1 hour and 33 minutes. The film will explore the artist’s musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album. Scheduled for release on September 18, 2024, it will be showcased in theaters across multiple locations.

The description of the documentary states that it will follow the most popular BTS member, Jungkook, and showcase his journey up until the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The film documents the 150-day process of creating the album leading up to its ultimate release. Moreover, it will also highlight the artist’s involvement with the project and the phenomenal path he takes.

The film will also feature live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. It will also consist of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

