Hospital Playlist's Jo Jung Suk announces 1st solo album release on September 9 after A-List to Playlist premiere

Hospital Playlist actor Jo Jung Suk announced his first solo album following the premiere of his reality show A-List to Playlist. His self-titled album will be released this September. A-List to Playlist is a reality show that showcases Jo Jung Suk's journey as he makes his debut as a singer with the help of IU, Gong Hyo Jin, Hospital Playlist cast, Moon Sang Hoon, Jung Sang Hoon, and more.

On August 30, Jo Jung Suk announced the release of his first solo album. His album titled Jo Jung Suk will be unveiled on September 9. The pre-sale of the upcoming album also starts on August 30. The actor made his debut as a singer through the Netflix reality show A-List to Playlist which premiered on August 30.

The show follows the journey of Jo Jung Suk as he makes his dream of becoming a singer come true with help from actors Hospital Playlist actors Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung, Yoo Yeon Seok and also celebrities like IU, Gong Hyo Jin, Jung Sang Hoon, Moon Sang Hoon and many more.

Jung Kyung Ho takes on the role of the music video director, Jung Sang Hoon is the CEO of the agency and Moon Sang Hoon fulfils the task of the publicity manager.

The show follows the veteran actor Jo Jung Suk as he pursues his dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter. The show is currently streaming on the OTT platform.

Jo Jung Suk is a popular South Korean actor known for his roles in dramas like Hospital Playlist, Dare to Dream, Oh My Ghost, and more. He has already showcased his talent as a singer in the hit series Hospital Playlist. He made his debut in the entertainment industry as a musical actor in 2004 with The Nutcracker.

