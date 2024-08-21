A-List to Playlist stills: Jo Jung Suk and Gummy gear up for first-ever duet ahead of latter's debut as singer; See PICS

Jo Jung Suk, the noted South Korean actor who was not long ago seen in the historical romance K-drama Captivating the King is all set to complete his long-held dream of debuting as a singer. Jo Jung Suk’s journey to debut as a singer will be compiled in the upcoming variety show A-List to Playlist and in new stills, the actor can be shown gearing up for a first-ever duet with his wife Gummy.

On August 21, 2024, Netflix unveiled new stills from their upcoming unscripted show A-List to Playlist which will focus on Jo Jung Suk’s journey to finally fulfill his long-standing dream of debuting as a singer-songwriter.

In the newly released stills, Jo Jung Suk and Gummy can be seen transforming into a musical couple. Gummy who is a musical veteran will join A-List to Playlist to support her husband Jo Jung Suk as he takes the journey to debut as a singer.

Jo Jung Suk’s wife Gummy’s appearance has increased excitement for the show as fans are eager to see the couple's first appearance together on a variety show. Moreover, A-List to Playlist will bring Jo Jung Suk and Gummy to sing their first-ever duet ahead of the Hospital Playlist star’s singing debut.

In the first still, we see Gummy and Jo Jung Suk posing for an adorable couple photo hinting at the chemistry that will be depicted in the show. Additionally, A-List to Playlist will show behind the scenes of Jo Jung Suk and Gummy working as a musical couple.

The second still shows Jo Jung Suk playing a guitar while Gummy can be seen singing heightening expectations for the long-awaited duet they will perform their first ever duet.

See A-List to Playlist’s new stills with Jo Jung Suk and Gummy here:

Meanwhile, Gummy has been an avid supporter of Jo Jung Suk’s dream. Gummy being a Korean music veteran is raising expectations as to how she will become the Hospital Playlist actor’s muse. Jo Jung Suk himself mentioned that Gummy’s advice was to have confidence and work even harder which has been a source of motivation for him.

Meanwhile, Jo Jung Suk’s A-List to Playlist is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 30. It will also star Hospital Playlist stars, IU, and others.

